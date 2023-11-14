Got A Tip?

Gigi Hadid Reveals How She REALLY Feels About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance!

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight!

You might remember last week how we reported on an Us Weekly source that claimed the model “doesn’t agree with the way Taylor [Swift] has been acting with” her new boyfriend Travis Kelce. Explaining why Zayn Malik’s baby momma hadn’t turned up to a Kansas City Chiefs game yet, the insider said her absence was a sign she felt her bestie was “doing too much, too soon,” echoing similar reports about Selena Gomez being “concerned” by the fast-moving romance. Well, Gigi caught wind of the reports and commented on our Instagram post about it to clear the air!!!

Clapping back at the suggestion that she’s not on board with the Anti-Hero artist’s love life, the 28-year-old wrote on Monday:

“I’m a couple days late to this tag.. But didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Okay, then!

Guess TayTay DOES have the full support of her pals. Love that!! Ch-ch-check out Gigi’s real feelings on the romance (below):

She has spoken! / (c) Perez Hilton/Instagram

So glad she cleared that up!

And now there’s definitely no more second-guessing this romance. Seems like Taylor has the full support of her family and friends! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Drew Barrymore Show/Late Night/KSHB41/YouTube]

Nov 14, 2023 07:49am PDT

