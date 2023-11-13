Hilarie Burton Thinks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Getting Engaged -- HOW Soon?!

Hilarie Burton is certain Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed for the touchdown of a lifetime!

As we previously reported, the musician surprised her beau in Buenos Aires while he was attending her Argentinean stop of The Eras Tour when she changed the lyrics to her song Karma to fit him! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was all smiles and blushing as he enjoyed his bye week in the audience of Tay Tay’s record-breaking tour — it was one of the most ADORBS things we’ve ever seen! And the One Tree Hill alum is in agreement!

On Sunday, Hilarie took to X (Twitter) to reply to a post showcasing Travis’ reaction to his lady’s lyric change — and she’s reading those smiles like tea leaves! She’s certain they’re going to be engaged soon:

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

WOW!

By May?! Keep in mind the pop superstar only made her debut at her first Chiefs game at the end of September — and if he pops the question by May, well that’s only six months away. We mean, we’ve heard rumors they’re moving fast… but that’s SUPER fast! Of course, who are we to question the one and only Taylor Swift? LOLz!

The 41-year-old doubled down on her beliefs in the comments, though. When one fan pointed out T-Swizzle has never acted like this “for any other guy”, the actress compared the relationship to her own marriage to Jeffrey Dean Morgan:

“Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win. “

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023

Aww! We love to see men supporting their women!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Travis going to be Taylor’s End Game? Sound OFF (below).

