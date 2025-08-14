Shocking Maxim Early 2000s Articles Resurface -- Internet Reacts To 'Unsexiest Women' List & 'How To Cure A Feminist'

The early 2000s were NOT for the faint of heart…

Maxim has come under fire after a list documenting the “unsexiest women” of 2007 has resurfaced, and it’s… uh… VERY indicative of internet culture at the time. AKA horrifying!

Coming in at number five on the “unsexiest women” list was Britney Spears, whom the magazine criticized for gaining weight and “losing the ability to perform.” According to multiple outlets, they attacked poor Brit for “filling chicken-grease-stained sweatpants on the cover of every trashy tabloid and gossip blog on the Internet” and for having “gained two kids, two useless ex-husbands, and about 23 pounds of Funyun pudge.”

That is SO f**ked up!!!

Next on the list at number four was THE Madonna. The magazine slammed her “self-righteous bellyaching and rapid postnuptial deterioration,” and criticized her for adopting children:

“Combine a Paris Hilton-like pet accessorizing fetish only for dirt-poor foreign babies with a mug that looks Euro-sealed to her skull, and you’ve got Willem Dafoe with hot flashes”

What the ACTUAL f**k?!

Third on the list was Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh, whom the site called out for her “cold bedside manner and boyish figure.” It’s insane how that’s the LEAST offensive criticism on this list.

Coming in at number two was the late Amy Winehouse, who tragically died just four years after the list was published. The magazine took aim at her “hemorrhaging translucent skin, a rat’s nest mane, and lashes that look more like surgically attached bats.”

Jesus f**king Christ! There are just no words…

Finally, topping (uh) the list at number one was Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker. The magazine absolutely ravaged the poor woman:

“How the hell did this [racehorse] Barbaro-faced broad manage to be the least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women and still star on a show with ‘sex’ in the title?”

Whoever wrote this list needs JESUS.

These poor women — all of whom are absolutely BEAUTIFUL, by the way! But unfortunately, the vulgarity doesn’t end there…

Another article from the controversial outlet surfaced depicting “how to cure a feminist.” The list featured four photos: the first featuring a woman with unshaven armpits and a cigarette hanging out of her mouth, and the last featuring the same women in a barely-there lingerie set. The two middle pics depict a slow transition to the latter.

The article read, “Turn an unshaven, militant, protesting vegan into an actual girl,” and featured the following so-called “tips” for readers:

“​​Pretend to share her beliefs” “Shift her focus” “Don’t wait for her to think differently — give her some options” “Sign her up for Bust, a feminine-light mag that says women can be independent, strong, and relatively hairless”

Absolutely INSANE.

On Reddit, users were SHOCKED to see the resurfaced articles and quickly called them out:

“This had to be rage bait and it probably worked for them” “and we’re supposed to [give a f**k] about the male loneliness epidemic? let’s increase it actually!” “All these women are hot? Wtf” “It should be mandatory for anyone who publishes articles like this to post a picture of themselves beside their work” “We don’t talk enough about how ridiculously cruel the 2000s were to women’s bodies. Jessica Simpson could not dare to add half a pound without some low life tabloid turning it to the headline.” “Maxim is for red pill gobblers.” “This was such a stupid magazine”

Yeesh! Like, we know Maxim went for the shock factor. And the 2000s were a veeery different time. But COME ON!

What are YOUR reactions to seeing this kind of content resurfaced in 2025?!

Let’s just be thankful times have changed.

