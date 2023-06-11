Kevin Federline SLAMS Report Saying He Accused Britney Spears Of Using ‘Meth’!

Kevin Federline is fighting back after a new report came out of him accusing his ex-wife Britney Spears of using crystal meth!

Over the weekend, an article from The Sun and Dailymail.com came out that featured several conversations journalist Daphne Barak – who conducted the bombshell TV interviews last summer with the Federline and Spears families – had with the 45-year-old former backup dancer. She claimed that K-Fed told her that he’s fearful for the 41-year-old pop sensation’s life because she’s allegedly struggling with drug addiction:

“I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

The report claims this is another huge reason for Britney’s estrangement from her sons Sean and Jayden, noting that they allegedly have seen drugs delivered to her house before. And ultimately, the family is scared about what will happen to the singer. Barak quoted her dad, Jamie Spears, saying that he fears she’ll meet the same fate as Amy Winehouse if she didn’t receive treatment soon:

“Britney may die like Amy.”

But now, it seems Kevin is hitting back (or back tracking) at the new report! He released a statement to TMZ on Sunday, claiming that the two outlets have “decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured”:

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

According to the outlet, Kevin never specified which details of the new report were fabricated – although a large part of it focused on the drug use allegation. He continued:

“It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.”

At this time, Britney has not responded to the shocking report or her ex-husband’s statement. But we can imagine she is beyond frustrated and hurt by what’s coming out. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]