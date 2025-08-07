Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Armie Hammer Tells All About This Gay Hookup He Had - But He’s Not Gay! Is He? Armie Hammer Reveals He Hooked Up With A Guy -- But Swears He Wasn't Into It! Kanye West's 'Humiliation Ritual' Of Wife Bianca Censori Blasted By Furious Elizabeth Chambers! Armie Hammer Implies Blake Lively Was A Nightmare On Gossip Girl In Resurfaced Interview! Armie Hammer Claims He ‘Wanted To Get Caught’ Amid Cannibalism Scandal You Won't BELIEVE What Armie Hammer's Mother Bought Him For His Birthday After Cannibalism Scandal! Armie Hammer Now Says He 'Kind Of' Likes Those Cannibal Allegations That Killed His Career! HUH?! Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Controversy! Armie Hammer’s Mom Denies His Cannibalism & Rape Accusations -- But Admits Where He IS ‘In The Wrong’ Armie Hammer Denies Cannibalism Claims, Shuts Down Rumor Robert Downey Jr Paid For His Rehab, & Says He Had ‘Very Sexually Charged’ Affair With Rape Accuser! Armie Hammer ADMITS To 'Branding' Ex With A Knife -- But Downplays It In The Most Disgusting Way! Celebrity Breakups Of 2024

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer Cracks Awful Joke About ‘Roofie-ing’ People After Abuse, Rape, & Cannibalism Allegations

Armie Hammer Cracks Awful Joke About ‘Roofie-ing’ People After Abuse, Rape, & Cannibalism Allegations

Armie Hammer, dude. Come ON!

The disgraced actor did NOT help his case during the most recent episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast… During a conversation with Ashton Ramsey, the guest joked that Armie at one point in his life “smoked more marijuana than anyone on Earth.” The Call Me By You Name star conceded, “that’s probably true,” revealing that he enjoyed smoking with other people. But then he took the conversation in a crazy direction, joking:

“I loved poisoning people.”

Uhhh, WHAT?

Related: Denise Richards Seen With Fresh Bruise After Accusing Ex Of Abuse

Ramsey quickly advised him to not “say that,” but Armie doubled down:

“No, no. I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point they were like, ‘I’m so stoned I can’t find my feet.’”

Again, Ramsey advised him to dial it back, but Armie took his crass joke to the next level:

“I loved marijuana roofie-ing people.”

WTF! He laughed afterwards, but, like, come on. Why on Earth would he say that? Given all the context of the abuse, rape, and cannibalism allegations hurdled his way by MULTIPLE women, this is just not the right subject matter to try and turn into a cheap joke.

You can hear him talk about it (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Armie Hammer/Instagram & The Armie HammerTime Podcast/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 07, 2025 15:00pm PDT

Share This