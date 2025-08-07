Armie Hammer Cracks Awful Joke About ‘Roofie-ing’ People After Abuse, Rape, & Cannibalism Allegations

Armie Hammer, dude. Come ON!

The disgraced actor did NOT help his case during the most recent episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast… During a conversation with Ashton Ramsey, the guest joked that Armie at one point in his life “smoked more marijuana than anyone on Earth.” The Call Me By You Name star conceded, “that’s probably true,” revealing that he enjoyed smoking with other people. But then he took the conversation in a crazy direction, joking:

“I loved poisoning people.”

Uhhh, WHAT?

Ramsey quickly advised him to not “say that,” but Armie doubled down:

“No, no. I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point they were like, ‘I’m so stoned I can’t find my feet.’”

Again, Ramsey advised him to dial it back, but Armie took his crass joke to the next level:

“I loved marijuana roofie-ing people.”

WTF! He laughed afterwards, but, like, come on. Why on Earth would he say that? Given all the context of the abuse, rape, and cannibalism allegations hurdled his way by MULTIPLE women, this is just not the right subject matter to try and turn into a cheap joke.

You can hear him talk about it (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

