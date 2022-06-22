Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Suffers Miscarriage Just Six Months After Devastating Stillbirth

This is so sad.

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has suffered a miscarriage just months after a heartbreaking stillbirth. Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the real estate agent snapped a photo of her firstborn, Aiden, 3, sound asleep as she reflected on all the “joy” she has in her life amid a tough pregnancy loss. She shared the news via a caption, writing:

“I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth .”

We cannot imagine how tough this loss must be…

Maya shares her son Aiden and 2-year-old daughter Elle with her husband David Miller, all of whom are helping her work through her grief. She continued:

“But my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother! They bring joy and happiness to my life!!”

So sweet! We’re so glad they’ve been able to lean on each other in this emotional time. As someone who has now faced a pregnancy loss multiple times, Maya also left her followers with a piece of advice, concluding:

“Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted! ”

Such a great reminder. Check out her full update (below):

The couple welcomed their children in April 2019 and May 2020, respectively. They’ve been trying to have a third child ever since, but have unfortunately been met with many tear-jerking losses. In July 2021, the Netflix personality suffered a tragic stillborn birth at 38 weeks pregnant. On December 10, the 39-year-old posted a snapshot of a memory box she took home from the hospital to remember her late baby, saying:

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box…”

On the public nature of the loss, she added:

“I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason“

Just one week ago, she opened up about the loss again in a candid IG post about her healing process, referencing both a “stillbirth & pregnancy loss,” she wrote:

“I have women (who might be going through the something similar) ask me how I’m doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I’m able to continue pushing forward with my daily life. Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy – a healthy distraction always keeps me going. My advice is get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins), and talk to someone. From my own experiences, I know the pain of loss won’t heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process. ”

We are so impressed by her positive attitude and so sorry she is having to deal with another pregnancy loss. Sending lots of light and love to her whole family!

