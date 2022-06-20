Did Kylie Jenner Just Accidentally Reveal Her Son's Name??

Did Kylie Jenner just make a MASSIVE social media mistake?!

The 24-year-old mother of two celebrated Father’s Day on social media on Sunday. Throughout the day, she honored partner Travis Scott for his amazing role as father to their daughter Stormi Webster and son Wolf Webster Jacob?!?! Or… uh… some other similar name??

Of course, Kylie’s baby boy was originally named Wolf before she decided the name didn’t fit him and opted to change it. The public has yet to figure out the child’s new name, though, so the fan conspiracy theories have been wild!

And this new one is a bit of a head-scratcher itself!

The controversy first kicked up on Sunday afternoon when Kylie shared a quick video of her family’s Father’s Day celebration on her Instagram Stories. It started sweetly enough, with a room of balloons spelled out to say “Happy Dad Day” for the 31-year-old rapper (and all the other dads out there!). But when the Kylie Cosmetics founder panned her phone cam to the left and zoomed in on some of the family fun being had outside on the lawn, eagle-eyed fans noticed something very interesting!

In the clip, fans could see a crafting set-up stationed outside at the house with some easels standing on the path — presumably for the KarJenner kids to do some painting. On one of the easels, which could be seen slightly better as Kylie quickly zoomed in, there was a drawing with two stick figures! One of the figures was very clearly labeled “Daddy,” and in smaller letters below that, the other one was listed as… Well, some fans thought they could make it out and that it said… “Jacob”? Maybe?! Or something else??

We say maybe because it’s honestly hard to tell! There’s obviously SOMETHING written in the painting, and it might (?!) start with a “J.” To be fair, it could also be an “S” that starts to spell out “Stormi” for Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter. Or maybe it is a “J,” and the name listed is “Jacques” — as in Jacques Bermon Webster II, which is the Astroworld rapper’s real name! Whatever it is, Kylie quickly cut the clip off before anyone could see anything definitive. Aw, man!

Take a look for yourself (below) and see if you can figure out what’s up with the easel art:

Hmmm…

Very inneresting, right?! What do y’all think that word could be?? “Jacob” is definitely possible, but, like, it’s so hard to tell…

Twitter didn’t hesitate to share their opinions, though — as they always do in situations like this!

Tweeters posted all kinds of pontification about the possibility that Kylie chose Jacob as her son’s name. Some even referenced Twilight and the possibility that the Life Of Kylie alum could have opted to move from Wolf to a new Taylor Lautner-related possibility! Ha!!

Ch-ch-check out some of the reactions to Kylie’s IG Stories clip (below):

“So apparently, Kylie’s son’s name is Jacob.” “Jacob Webster? Would be too boring for Kylie” “if kylie and travis baby boys name is actually jacob thats so funny bc they went from wolf to jacob its giving twilight” “I swear if Kylie Jenner really named her son Jacob I’m gonna be sick” “Kylie Jenner’s such a real one for Twilight if she really went from naming her son Wolf to Jacob.” “Sooo what we betting that Kylies son is called Jacob Jacques Webster and will be called JJ or JayJay for short?”

Inneresting!

Along with the video, Kylie also posted two sweet snaps on Sunday for Father’s Day, too.

In one, Travis can be seen lying in bed with both kids (HERE), while in the other, the little boy is standing side-by-side with Dad as the proud momma snaps an artistic shot of their shoes (HERE). That’s so cute!

Still, we remain thrown by the possibility of Kylie accidentally outing her son’s new name. Or did she post the clip on purpose, to get everybody talking?! So many zany possibilities!

Share your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]