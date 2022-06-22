'Not A Cult': Model Bre Tiesi Defends Having Nick Cannon's Baby!

Nick Cannon’s latest (soon-to-be) baby momma wants everyone to know her life with the prolific entertainer is pretty normal — despite the fact he has seven children with four different women!

During an appearance on The Know For Sure podcast on Tuesday, Bre Tiesi joked to co-hosts B. Simone and Megan Brooks that the Nickelodeon alum’s non-traditional family life is “not a cult.” Ha.

While it’s good to know Bre wouldn’t describe their relationship as a cult, it appears she isn’t trying to describe it as anything else either. When asked of her current relationship status with Nick, the 31-year-old shared:

“It’s not necessarily anything.”

The California native did note that her “needs are met” by Cannon, and that they aren’t at all romantically exclusive. She added:

“This is just us. What you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. Everything is respectful. Everything is honest.”

As long as everyone’s on the same page!

Video: Nick & Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies & Babies In Hilarious New Alcohol Ad!

The model confessed that even though she “love[s]” the actor and that it’s “hard” knowing Cannon is with other women, she doesn’t play the comparison game “at all” — and went as far to say she’d even be “happy” for Nick if he settled down with someone else down the line.

As fans know, the Drumline star is the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa.

Tiesi’s pregnancy news broke in December 2021, shortly after it was reported that Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died. Bre recalled of that time:

“It was a really delicate situation. I can’t imagine what she was going through. … It was all f**ked. Of course I felt bad.”

She went on to admit that her own pregnancy journey was “rough” because of everything else surrounding it, saying that she got “ripped apart” on social media for throwing a sex reveal party amid Scott’s grief.

Revealing that she previously dealt with a miscarriage of her own, Tiesi asked the hosts:

“How do I respect this person without taking away all of the things that I also want for myself? What if I don’t have another kid so now I don’t have a gender reveal, I don’t have a baby shower, I don’t celebrate my moment and my kid? It was such a struggle.”

Looking ahead, Tiesi says she has “every intention” of her son having a relationship with his half-siblings as they grow up, even though she isn’t currently in communication with De La Rosa, Carey, or Bell.

She explained:

“If at any point any one of us is unhappy with the situation, we can do whatever we want to do. I know I can do that if I’m not getting my needs met or want something else. I could change my mind.”

How do U think this situation will pan out, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Instagram]