Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces She Had A 'Nightmare' Stillbirth At 38 Weeks

In heartbreaking news, Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander announced she suffered a devastating stillbirth at 38 weeks on Thursday.

The real estate agent took to Instagram on Friday to share the sad update with fans. While mourning the loss of her baby boy, Mason Miller, the mother wrote:

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.”

Truly so, so sad.

Related: Nick Cannon Praises Alyssa Scott As ‘The Strongest Woman I’ve Ever Seen’ Following Death Of Their Infant Son

The upload was posted alongside a photo of a “memory box” filled with Mason’s baby clothes. Vander emotionally continued:

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

See the full announcement (below).

Maya is also the mother to Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months, whom she shares with her husband, whose name has remained private. They announced their third pregnancy in July, in which the Netflix personality cheered on social media:

“Baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!”

Losing a loved one during the holidays adds an extra level of pain. Sending so much love to this sweet family…

Related: Selling Sunset Drama Continues IRL As Christine Quinn SLAMS ‘Obsessed’ Chrishell Stause On Red Carpet!

Just last month, things seemed to be going normal with the pregnancy. The 39-year-old reflected on her busy lifestyle on the ‘gram while also musing about the future, saying:

“The last few months have FLOWN by… between work, kids, & filming. Can’t believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!! As the holidays are approaching & schedules start to get even busier, don’t forget to take it all in and remember all the things you are grateful for.”

On Tuesday, while making an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Maya opened up about her growing family again, explaining that she would likely be taking a step back from the reality TV series (if it gets another season), sharing:

“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child. Realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family, and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.”

Our hearts go out to Maya and her entire family. What a terrible loss. R.I.P., baby Mason.

[Image via Maya Vander/Instagram]