Paul Walker

Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul Walker On 8th Anniversary Of His Tragic Death

It’s been eight years since Paul Walker’s tragic death, and no one is missing the actor more than his daughter, Meadow Walker.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his passing. As you know, The Fast & The Furious star died on November 30, 2013 in a car crash while riding in the passenger seat of a Porsche. Meadow was just 15 when her father lost his life at 40, and she understandably misses him more than words can say. To honor her poppa, the starlet posted a sweet throwback snap of him laying down and kissing her on the cheek when she was just a baby.

She wrote in the caption:

“I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

Awww. Stay strong, girl!

Our hearts go out to Meadow and all of Paul’s loved ones today.

[Image via Jody Cortes/WENN/Instagram]

Nov 30, 2021 14:06pm PDT

