Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Rare Throwback Picture On Late Actor’s Birthday

Never forgotten.

Paul Walker’s daughter paid tribute to him on what would have been his 48th birthday on Sunday. Meadow Walker took to Instagram to share a sweet childhood photo in which the late actor leaned into her while she smiled at the camera. The 22-year-old captioned the memorable pic:

“Happy birthday daddy, I love you”

So sweet.

See the precious photo (below)!

She also shared a cool snapshot of her dad standing in front of a race car in her IG Story —see it while it lasts! Many other fans took to the comment section to send their well wishes to the young model and honor the Fast & Furious alum. One kind follower wrote:

“You have a protective angel.”

Others added:

“With you always” “Happy birthday my favourite @paulwalker, you will always be in our hearts. Promise” “Happy birthday legend, the legacy continues”

Paul’s legacy certainly continues via his mini-me. Sadly, Meadow was just 15 years old when her father died in a tragic car crash in 2013. Since that devastating day, she has gone on to form a non-profit in his honor named The Paul Walker Foundation. Their efforts support marine science. Very cool!

She’s also paving her way into the fashion world, embarking on an already successful modeling career. Soon, fans might even get to see her stepping into her father’s beloved film franchise. With the 10th edition of the Fast and Furious film series coming soon, Walker’s co-star Vin Diesel hinted that Meadow could make an appearance if she wants. And she wouldn’t be the first family member to step into Paul’s world. His brothers Caleb and Cody acted as stand-ins for the Running Scared lead to help finish filming the seventh movie after the 40-year-old died during production.

While discussing the possibility of acting alongside his goddaughter, the 54-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy lead opened up about how “very protective” he is over the newly engaged fiancée of Louis Thornton-Allan, telling Extra in June:

“She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that. I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”

On the red carpet for F9, the action star reflected on the significant loss of his friend and colleague, sharing with People:

“Some of my best moments in life were going to the premiere and the person, the face that I have at every one of these massive premieres, it was my brother Pablo.”

Pablo is his affectionate nickname for Paul, FYI. Vin concluded:

“He had come from so far. We surprised the world with this small little film about brotherhood and we would dream about the future… I know he’s here too.”

We’re thinking of Walker’s close ones as they honor his memory and grieve their loss in the wake of his birthday. His legacy lives on!

[Image via Meadow Walker/Instagram]