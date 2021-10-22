Meadow Walker Marries Fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement!

So happy for Meadow Walker!!!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul Walker is officially a married woman after revealing on Friday that she tied the knot with fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan.

The duo first got engaged two months ago, and here they are, legally hitched and ready to live happily ever after with each other! That’s so great!

The daughter of the beloved late Fast & Furious star posted a series of pics from the wonderful event on her Instagram account throughout Friday, as you can see (below):

Looks like such a beautiful ceremony!

According to a source who spoke to E! News about the wedding, too, Vin Diesel apparently walked Meadow down the aisle in place of Paul. Vin is Meadow’s godfather, and of course, he was her father’s beloved friend and world-famous co-star prior to Paul’s untimely death in 2013, making Vin’s presence at Meadow’s special day all the more significant.

All. The. Feels!

We are so excited for this happy couple, and we wish them all the luck and love in the world as they begin their life together!

[Image via Meadow Walker/Instagram]