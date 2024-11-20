Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'Can't Stop Talking About The Baby' Now That The Secret's Out & She's Finally 'Relaxed’!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cannot contain their excitement for their bundle of joy!

Last week, the 38-year-old actress announced she is pregnant with her fourth child — her first with the 34-year-old musician. She is already a mom to three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK also shares a daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon. But this is the twin flames’ first together, and they’re so excited the couple have been nonstop talking about this new chapter in their lives!

According to a source for People on Tuesday, she and MGK were “keeping the baby news quiet until Megan was ready to share.” Since the announcement, though, they “can’t stop talking about the baby.” Aww! The insider added:

“They are very excited. He’s basically telling everyone he knows.”

Now that the secret is out about their first child together, says the insider, Megan is finally breathing a sigh of relief. They say Megan was “nervous early on in the pregnancy,” but “she feels more relaxed now.” Following her devastating miscarriage, can you blame her for feeling on edge at first? But thankfully, she can “enjoy” her pregnancy more moving forward:

“She’s trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant.”

Amazing!

This happy news comes after the pair went through a tumultuous period in their relationship over the past few years. In fact, they even called off the engagement at some point! But they are seemingly in a better place these days. The insider added that Megan and MGK are “doing well” and “focused on the baby right now.” However, no wedding bells in their future still:

“It doesn’t seem they will get married before the baby arrives.”

No need to rush down the aisle right now! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments!

