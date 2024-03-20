Megan Fox Confirms Engagement To Machine Gun Kelly Was Called Off -- But Refuses To Clarify Current Relationship Status!

It’s official. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer engaged!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Jennifer’s Body actress was pressed about her tumultuous relationship with the rapper. As Perezicious readers know, the lovebirds got engaged in 2022, two years after they began dating. They were seemingly head over heels for each other until major chaos ensued last year. Cheating rumors and an emotional miscarriage seemed to affect their romance, forcing them to take a step back. But after several public sightings this year, everybody’s been wondering what’s going on!

Related: Ariana Grande’s Divorce From Dalton Gomez Officially Finalized

Host Alex Cooper took her chance to question the 37-year-old on all this, wondering:

“I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys’ relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?”

The Transformers alum confirmed that “all those things” about her relationship timeline were “accurate things that have occurred” — including the end of the engagement. Oof!! She added:

“I could see them being confusing or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

But while she acknowledged a wedding is no longer in the works, she remained very cryptic on their current relationship status, adding:

“What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on like the status of the relationship per se.”

That said, she did insist she still has a super strong bond with the musician — and always will! The mother of three added:

“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Honestly, that’s understandable. It’s been so messy — the last thing they need is to give fans extra reasons to gossip and speculate! Though, obviously, they have been sharing some parts of their story via Megan’s poetry book and MGK’s new music. So, it’s not a complete secret! If the romance is meant to be, maybe they’ll work things out in time! But it is sad to hear they officially hit the breaks on the wedding — even if it’s not too surprising after everything that went down.

Reactions? Share them in the comments (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]