Megan Fox Is NOT Pregnant Despite Having Baby Bump In MGK's Lonely Road Music Video!

Is Megan Fox actually pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s child?

On Friday, the 34-year-old musician dropped a music video for a collaboration with Jelly Roll called Lonely Road, which starred the 38-year-old actress. What sparked a bunch of chatter when it came to the clip? Megan had a baby bump that MGK kissed and cradled throughout the footage! Whoa! After eight months pass, she is then seen bringing a baby girl to visit him in jail following a bank robbery! And innerestingly enough, the conclusion of the music video introduced the daughter as Baby Violet Leika. Watch (below):

Naturally, this stirred up a frenzy on social media, with people speculating if Megan was pregnant or already had welcomed a baby (via surrogate). Neither of them commented on the rumors. However, an insider told Us Weekly that the Jennifer’s Body star is… NOT pregnant! Yep, it was a fake baby bump all along! The source said:

“Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video.”

Also the baby in the music video? She is not the couple’s kid! Per People, Violet’s mom Anna Cejka confirmed on Instagram Stories that her baby starred “in the last scene” of the music video. So, there you have it, Perezcious readers! Reactions? Did you believe all the speculation initially? Sound OFF in the comments!

