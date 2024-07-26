Megan Fox Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Bumpin' Cameo In MGK's Lonely Road Music Video! Watch!

Megan Fox made a cameo in Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest music video alongside Jelly Roll, and it’s her part in the project that has fans REALLY confused!

Very late on Thursday night, mgk and Jelly Roll dropped their Lonely Road music video. It’s a fresh new take on John Denver‘s iconic song Take Me Home, Country Roads, but updated for the modern era! And it stars Megan looking VERY pregnant and then holding a baby! Is mgk trying to tell us something?!?!

Throughout the video, the actress can be seen with an unmistakable baby bump. Obviously, we don’t know if it’s a real baby bump or just one wrapped around her body for the project. But the subtext sure makes us wonder!! And then, at the end of the video, after Machine’s character is arrested and sent to prison following a bank robbery, Megan is seen holding a baby and visiting him in jail with the child.

Even more curious than that?? The credits baffled fans even further with a final line that read:

“Introducing: Baby Violet Leika.”

Hmmm…

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

Wow!

Curious, right?! No word on whether the New Girl alum is actually pregnant (or welcomed a baby via surrogate) in real life or not — or if this was just a convenient plot device to push the story of the music video along to its conclusion. But it sure has us wondering!!

FWIW, Fox has made several public appearances this summer — including popping up at Michael Rubin‘s legendary all-white party in July — without sparking pregnancy speculation. So, while it’s possible that she could be pregnant in real life, we certainly would expect to hear more rumblings than just this vid.

Also, over on Reddit, one user discovered a string of Instagram comments in which a woman who claims to be the mother of the child in the video says the Transformers alum is not pregnant, but rather, “it was just for the video.” No confirmation on any of that, obviously, but definitely an interesting twist. You can read that thread HERE.

There’s another interesting aspect to all this, too. As you’ll no doubt recall, Megan and mgk previously suffered a difficult pregnancy loss and then worked through it in their art. For the rapper, he referenced the miscarriage in his song Don’t Let Me Go, which was released last year. And for Fox, she wrote about the tragic loss extensively in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Clearly, pregnancy — and pregnancy loss — is something very emotional for both of them. So, perhaps it makes sense that they’d explore that subject more in this music video.

What do U think of the music video, tho, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

