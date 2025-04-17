Meghan Markle Blasted For Causing Prince Harry's 'Loss Of Interest' In African Charity, Per Co-Founder's Brother!

Did Prince Harry‘s marriage to Meghan Markle derail his work at Sentebale?

As Perezcious readers know, the Duke of Sussex and his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho had to step down from their African charity, founded in 2006, amid a bitter battle between the chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka and the board of trustees, who also walked away after trying to oust Sophie. She fired back by accusing them of abuse of power, misogynoir, and much more. She’s also slammed Harry for “harassment and bullying.” The charity is now under investigation, something the father of two says he’s happy about!

There was clearly a big breakdown of trust and communication in later years at the charity. But why? Was it really all the tension between the lawyer and Meghan Markle that caused this feud? The women were publicly at odds just last year, and some insiders claim that had a lot to do with Harry’s eventual departure. Or was something else at play?

On Wednesday, Harry’s co-founder’s brother Principal Chief Khoabane Theko told The Telegraph this rift all began once the Spare author married the Suits alum! Khoabane put Harry on blast for not visiting Lesotho, where the charity is based, “more often” in recent years, arguing:

“When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying ‘my mother, [Princess Diana], this place, her passion about Africa’ and all that.”

But all that slowly started to change:

“He’s a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale’s survival.”

Not mincing words, the brother put all the blame on Meg! He dished:

“I haven’t seen [Harry] since he got himself married.”

The Archewell founder visited the country four times between 2010 to late 2015 — all before his 2018 nuptials. Khoabane recalled Harry being a “very down-to-earth person” who was not “self-indulgent” during those visits. It was then six years before he returned again (without Meghan) in October 2024. The couple did, however, visit Africa in 2016 once they were already an item, but they didn’t make a stop in Lesotho, something Theko was “perturbed” to see. Seemingly referencing Meghan’s 37th birthday trip to Botswana in 2017, he explained:

“I was surprised to see them come to Botswana but not Lesotho, knowing what they have in Lesotho would be bringing them closer to our shores. But they returned from Botswana and I was a little bit perturbed by that.”

He continued:

“Did she never come to Lesotho, Meghan? No, she hasn’t. So it seems like she’s a far-away person for us, we do not know about her. […] I thought they would do that more often, because he’s been visiting a lot of African states after their marriage.”

Let’s not forget, during Harry’s absence, he and Meghan were under such intense scrutiny that they left the UK amid a nasty family feud, welcomed two children, and were stuck at home like the rest of us during a global pandemic. Even if Harry wanted to visit during some of these years, he couldn’t. There was a lot keeping him busy! So, can his marriage really be to blame?

As for Harry’s resignation, the brother was still very surprised:

“I’m surprised that he’s relinquishing the [charity] at this stage when one expected that he would jealously guard it, because it’s under his mother’s legacy and I thought he would want to die for it. […] Unless, maybe, he is prepared to come after and come fix it and get it back because I do not believe it comes easy to him to want to give it up, like he’s doing it’s a little bit strange for me.”

