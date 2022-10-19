Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence On Queen Elizabeth's Death, Reveals Her Future Acting Plans, & MORE

Meghan Markle is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth II‘s sad passing.

The mom of two spoke with Variety for a new feature piece released on Wednesday morning. In it, Prince Harry‘s wife discussed many things, including her career in the entertainment industry and her future podcasting plans.

Notably, the 41-year-old star also opened up about the heartbreaking death of Harry’s grandmother, which occurred early last month. Reflecting on the “love and support” that have come both from those close to her as well as the public, Meghan said:

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

Markle has also been reflecting on her own personal connection to the late family matriarch. When asked whether she has thought about her experiences with Queen Elizabeth now in the weeks after her death, the Suits actress said:

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

It also sounds like the family as a whole — Meghan, Harry, and their two children Archie and Lilibet — are doing their best to move forward together. The Archetypes podcast host explained:

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Speaking of her podcast, Meghan also discussed her much-anticipated entry into the audio content field.

When asked about her most challenging interview, the Montecito resident admitted it had just happened! As Perezcious readers will recall, Meghan had Paris Hilton on her latest episode, and the two talked about Markle’s past experience on Deal Or No Deal, among other things. She said:

“I spoke to Paris Hilton last week. I told her at the beginning that I was the most nervous about her interview. I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment. But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”

And when asked to clarify what she meant when she said she “didn’t grow up pretty,” the A-lister answered:

“I grew up as the smart one. So much of what I ended up thinking about, when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things. But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona. Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you.’ I wanted her to be safe and comfortable. I told her I wasn’t looking for a ‘gotcha’ moment. I want a ‘got you’ moment, where we get you.”

As for what the future holds, there’s a lot in store for Meghan and her family. However, acting will (probably) not be part of it. She responded like this when asked if she would ever get back into acting:

“No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

She’s open to her children taking that path, though! The proud momma explained she would support her kids if either one came to her about working in the biz:

“I would say, ‘great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

It sounds like Meghan is already preparing herself for the biopic, too. When the interviewer asked if it felt odd for Markle to think about who might play her in a future movie, she replied:

“I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird. You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money. Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’ It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”

No kidding. Not exactly something many people have to consider, that’s for sure! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

