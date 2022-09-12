Prince Harry Releases Emotional Statement On Queen Elizabeth's Death -- Says 'Granny' & Prince Philip Are 'Together In Peace'

Prince Harry is reflecting on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s life and loss in an official statement days after her death.

After breaking his silence on the 96-year-old monarch’s passing over the weekend following her death on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex penned his thoughts on the sad loss in a message posted to his Archewell website on Monday. Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair smiling at each other, Harry mourned:

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at 99. He and the Queen had been married for over 70 years. Another very emotional loss for the family.

Related: Queen Elizabeth Had ‘No Fear Of Death,’ Archbishop of Canterbury Says

Through the Queen’s many decades on the throne, she witnessed many significant moments in history, as well as the growth of her family — including Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle and the arrival of their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, named after the late royal. Reflecting on the impact the Queen had on his life, the activist continued:

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

Harry also made sure to wish his father, King Charles III, well as he now steps in to fills his mother’s shoes, adding:

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Very respectful… and a sign the family is putting their feud on the back burner during this heartbreaking time.

Related: What Will Happen To Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis??

The dad of two concluded his powerful message by thanking his “granny” for all she did for him and their community, writing:

“Thank you for your commitment to service.

Thank you for your sound advice.

Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Such a sweet sentiment! This has no doubt been a difficult time for the entire family, who raced to be by Her Majesty’s side at her final hour at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Sadly, Harry, who was in the UK during a trip with his wife, didn’t make it in time to say goodbye before she passed.

Thankfully, despite moving to California and cutting ties with the royals, Harry and the Queen maintained an amicable relationship over the last few years. He and his family even visited her several times, including during her Platinum Jubilee. Those memories will now hold such a special place in his heart. We’re thinking of Harry and all the royals as they grieve this tough loss.

[Image via Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/MEGA/WENN]