King Charles Keeps A Photo Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding In His Office -- Even Amid Feud!

King Charles III may not see eye-to-eye with his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, but he’s not going to shut them out completely!

In a new video posted by royal producer Lizzie Robinson on Twitter and captured by ITV News on Wednesday, the new monarch was seen greeting UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to kick off their weekly meetings. During the quick interaction, the camera caught a unique glimpse at His Majesty’s office in Buckingham Palace — including a very note-worthy photo!!!

In the back of the room on an elegant table, a family photo taken at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 was very prominently displayed! What?! Not what we would have imagined considering their ongoing rift!

Related: Prince Harry Gives Super Sweet Update On Archie & Lilibet In New Video!

The happy couple, their family members, and the bridal party were photographed at Windsor Castle after they tied the knot at St. George’s chapel. It was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Ch-ch-check it out!

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

Did you catch it? If not, get a better look (below)!

And here’s the original!

Seems like the same pic! The framed image seemingly sat alongside a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and her three heirs, Charles, Prince William, and Prince George. Can you believe the dad still has this in his office?! Shows he can’t ever fully cut Harry and Meg out of his life, no matter how contentious things get. How sweet!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]