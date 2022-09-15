Prince William & Harry Having ‘Intensely Difficult Time’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince William and Prince Harry are struggling amid their latest loss.

According to a new Us Weekly source on Thursday, the brothers are having a very tough and emotional time as they grieve the loss of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The confidant expressed:

“This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes. They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”

While her death was sadly inevitable, it must be so hard to process her loss after she’s been a mainstay in their lives for so, so long.

Of course, the 40-year-old and 38-year-old “consider themselves proud and fortunate beyond words” to have had the late monarch’s “wisdom and unwavering support throughout their entire lives.” But it doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier, the source noted:

“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around.”

So sad! The only way the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have been able to find hope in this dark time is to think she’s in a better place now. The insider added:

“[They] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather [Prince Philip] in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”

Losing two important figures back-to-back must be so difficult for the entire royal family. With the 96-year-old gone, the feuding brothers are now forced to think about the future, as well — especially William who is now first in line to the throne.

“For William, there’s a steadfast determination to now serve the king and prepare himself for the destiny that will one day see him be fortunate enough to serve as sovereign.”

Meanwhile, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are fighting over their children’s new titles! What a difference. LOLz!

The only other silver lining of this devastating loss may be the fact William and Harry have been forced back into close proximity. Determined to do what the Queen would have wanted, they’ve shown a strong front of unity since her death by visiting her memorial outside of Windsor Castle together with their wives on Saturday. On Wednesday, they also walked in her funeral procession side by side. Hopefully, they can set aside their differences and lean on each other for support in this vulnerable time! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

