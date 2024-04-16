Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Debuts First Product -- And It's SO Sweet!

Meghan Markle is soft-launching her first American Riviera Orchard product!

As Perezcious readers know, the Duchess of Sussex has announced her new lifestyle brand. And now we’re getting the first look at what she plans to sell! On Monday, the Suits alum’s friends were some of the lucky few to get their hands on her first small batch of… strawberry jam! Somebody get Shakira a jar. LOLz!

Designer Tracy Robbins was one of the first to try the spread. She snapped a photo for her Instagram Story of the small jar nestled among lemons. The lid was wrapped in a neutral cloth and bow with a label revealing it was just one of 50 jars produced. Gushing over the product, she wrote:

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone 🙂 … Thank you M!”

She added in a second post:

“@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

Cute! See (below)!

Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier — wife of Prince Harry‘s pal and polo player Nacho Figueras — also snagged a bottle. Sharing a photo of the jam slathered on a piece of toast alongside strawberries and a cheese plate, she said:

“Strawberry jam makes me happy And I your jam”

Looks tasty!

It’s unclear when the mother of two plans to go public with her products. When she launched the website in March, fans were able to sign up for the waitlist, but the site is still blank as of now. Seems like it could be coming soon, though!

A trademark application obtained by Page Six previously revealed the company plans to sell various home goods, edible treats (including jams), tableware, drinkware, and cookbooks. Meghan is currently working on a Netflix cooking show, too, which will seemingly coincide with the new company. Will you be grabbing your own bottle of jam soon?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tracy Robbins/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]