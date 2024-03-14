Meghan Markle Back On Instagram For Launch Of New Lifestyle Company!

Meghan Markle‘s Hollywood reinvention has officially begun!

After lots of talk, the Suits alum launched her new lifestyle company American Riviera Orchard on Thursday! A new website and Instagram account went live in honor of the launch, with the social media page simply reading, “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.”

A video posted to the IG Story shows the 42-year-old picking flowers, cooking in a kitchen, and looking all glammed up in a ball gown. It was set to Nancy Wilson‘s I Wish You Love. Judging from the clip, it looks like the actress is one step closer to fulfilling her dreams of being the next Martha Stewart!

As for the name, it was seemingly inspired by where she and her family live. Santa Barbara has been known as the “American Riviera” for over a century due to its climate, as well as its culture. The logo also includes “Montecito,” the neighborhood where the Sussexes live. See the logo and promo (below):

MEGHAN MARKLE IS BACK ON INSTAGRAM! pic.twitter.com/dT1r3CQo1e — best of harry and meghan (@bestofharryandm) March 14, 2024

According to People, a trademark application is currently pending. It shows the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware including decanters and kitchen linens, and edible treats like jellies, jams, marmalade, and spreads. They’re also looking for approval for cookbooks. So far, the website doesn’t reveal much, but fans can add their email to the waiting list to stay in the know about “products, availability and updates.” So, basically, this looks like the new and improved version of the mother of two’s old website, The Tig!

This marks Meghan’s first official return to the ‘gram since she and Prince Harry shut down their accounts upon leaving the royal family in 2020 (though she is rumored to have set up her own personal page, but nothing has been posted so far). With a new podcast on the way, too, it seems like she’s gearing up for a big year — and right as the The Firm is crumbling! We hope this is more successful than her last Hollywood takeover attempt!

Thoughts? Are you digging this new brand so far? Let us know your reactions (below)!

