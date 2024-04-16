Queen Elizabeth Was Messy & LOVED Drama??? Her Former Aide Is Spilling!

Queen Elizabeth II was here for the drama! It turns out Her Majesty “loved when things went wrong” because it made her life more spicy! Seriously!

The late Queen of England’s former aide Samantha Cohen is speaking out and revealing some hot goss about what it was like to work with the monarch. In a new interview published on Monday by the Herald Sun, Samantha dished:

“The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong. If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organized, it spiced her life up when things went wrong.”

LOLz! Love that she enjoyed a little chaos — and it makes sense! Perfect would get boring over time!

But now we have MORE questions! Surely, she couldn’t have loved all the drama in her life, right?? Prince Harry’s royal rift and all the controversy that surrounded the ongoing family feud must’ve crossed a line for her! Or maybe not?? Maybe all drama was good?! Either way, it sounds like she always kept a level head when things went wrong, which is what made her such a joy to work with. Cohen, who was Elizabeth’s assistant private secretary for 17 years, continued:

“I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form.”

The pair were so close that Elizabeth invited Samantha and her family to visit both Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House for Christmas. Samantha also had her own room at Windsor Castle and had the “best times” with the matriarch when they traveled on two royal tours to Australia in 2002 and 2011. After working together from 2001 to 2018, the aide moved over to become Harry and Meghan Markle‘s private secretary — before leaving the palace just one year later. Oof.

It’s been rumored that she left due to harsh treatment, but she neglected to address such reports. The outlet did, however, note that she confirmed being one of ten staff members interviewed by Buckingham Palace following a bullying complaint filed by the Sussexes’ former communications secretary. So… do with that what you will!

Are you surprised Queen Elizabeth was down for the drama? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/MEGA/Avalon]