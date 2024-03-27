Meghan Markle’s Very Own Goop! All The Products She’s Planning To Sell Under Her New Lifestyle Brand!

Move on over, Gwyneth Paltrow! Meghan Markle is gearing up to steal your crown with her new lifestyle brand!

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched her new company, American Riviera Orchard. Fans did not know much about what to expect from the brand at the time — other than knowing Meghan wanted to sell online tableware, drinkware, and treats. Cookbooks seemed to be in the works. Now, new details finally came to light this week about her plans for ARO! And there is so much more in store for the company than we initially expected, Perezcious readers!

According to People, trademark applications filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on March 9 showed Meghan has big plans to expand into all areas of the lifestyle market, including makeup, skincare, and fragrance! The document lists potential products like:

“Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap; Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions; Cosmetics; Body oil; Scented oils; Air fragrance reed diffusers; Fragrances; Room fragrances; Incense.”

Wow!

And she is going beyond the beauty business! The application then noted, “Jewelry; lockets (jewelry); Jewelry dishes and ring holders.” Could we be getting an accessory line from the Suits alum soon? Furthermore, it mentioned wallpaper, pillows, furniture, picture frames, live flower arrangements, and seeds for planting. Oh! She’s venturing into the gardening world too, we see! Now let’s move on to linens! Yes, it appears Meghan wants to sell a wide variety of linens! Along with beach gear like towels and blankets, the trademark app names:

“Household linen; Bed spreads; Bed blankets; Pillow cases; Bed sheets; Bed skirts; Throws; Bath linen; Interior decoration fabrics; Picnic blankets; Table linen of fabric or textile; Coasters of textile; Textile placemats; Napkins of textile; Textile tablecloths; Curtains; Kitchen towels; Kitchen linens; Woven fabrics; Gift wrap of textile or fabric; Knitted fabrics; Textile wall hangings; Felt and non-woven textile fabrics.”

In a throwback to her days with her original lifestyle blog, The Tig, other items for sale potentially include wine-carrying cases and bags. We would not be surprised if Meg tried to come out with her own brand of wine at some point, too! And don’t worry! Not only is there something for you but for your furry friends through this new and improved brand! She also brought up pet shampoos and conditioners, pet food and treats, and “pillows for household pets” in the filing.

And there is a lot more, folks! Buckle up! A second application filed on March 9 and obtained by People further goes into detail about the products she hopes to sell. We’re talking about a slew of other items, including gardening shears, string lights, printed greeting cards, day planners, paper decorations, wrapping paper, photo albums, and calligraphy pens. In addition, Meghan wants to put other merchandise like:

“Candle holders; Non-electric aromatic oil diffusers, other than reed diffusers; Tea light essential oil diffusers; Electric aromatherapy oil diffusers; Incense burners; Plates for diffusing aromatic oil; Decorative crystal prisms; Exfoliating brushes; Basins in the nature of bowls; Cosmetic brushes”

Okay, we are about to do some shopping!

Moving on to the kitchen items…

ARO is expected to have a wide range of dishware, including crockery, honey pots, dipper sets, glass jars, and containers. The app added:

“Bowls; Dishes; Beverage glassware; Teapots; Drinking cups and saucers; Carafes; Serving dishes; Pitchers; Jars for jams and jellies of crystal; Glass jars sold empty; Jars for jams and jellies of glass; Spoons for serving jams and fruit preserves; Bakeware; Pots, Roasting dishes; Pans; Non-electric coffee makers; Non-electric tea kettles; Cooking utensils; Cookie cutters; Vases; Soap dispensers; Soap dishes; Dish cloths; Baskets for gardening.”

And so much more in that department! As we mentioned before, Meghan will have some edible treatments up for grabs. What can you expect to purchase? Everything from honey butter, dried fruits and vegetables, coffee, tea, seasonings, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, relish, cookies, and biscuits. Other items named in the filing included, “Meditation blankets; Yoga bolsters; Yoga straps; Yoga blankets; Meditation cushions.” Per People, both apps ask for permission for “retail store services and online retail store services.”

Damn! There is a ton of stuff here! And it is giving us some major Goop vibes! Meg better be careful, though, or she’ll be called out for copying Gwyneth just like Kourtney Kardashian did with Poosh!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited for her new brand? Sound OFF in the comments below!

