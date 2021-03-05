Meghan Markle Defended By Celebs, Co-Workers, And College BFFs Over Bullying Accusations

The British media may have it out for Meghan Markle, but her friends in the US have her back.

As we’ve been reporting, Meghan and Prince Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah has ruffled a lot of feathers across the pond. Most significantly, a report dropped this week accusing the actress of bullying staff while she was still a senior royal, leading to Buckingham Palace opening an investigation of the claims. Insiders believed that the accusations were deliberate “retaliation” for the imminent tell-all, and we’re inclined to agree.

The Duchess of Sussex called the report a “smear campaign,” but she wasn’t alone in defending herself. The expecting mother’s college BFF, Lindsay Roth, posted a tribute to her pal on Instagram. Alongside pictures of the pair at Lindsay’s wedding and their graduation, she wrote:

“Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.

If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg – and I hope more of you do – you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner.⁣”

She continued:

“She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story.

She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still – without a doubt – this very same woman today.”

Another close friend, Janina Gavankar, took to Twitter to denounce the accusations. The Vampire Diaries alum wrote:

“I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: ‘a bully’.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, Gabrielle Union made it clear what she thought of the claims:

While British actress Jameela Jamil chimed in:

“IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY…. can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten.”

Now that’s a very good point!

We’ll be honest, it warms our hearts to see people stepping up for Meghan, especially after her treatment in the UK clearly left her traumatized. Whatever else happened, we’re glad she’s getting the chance to speak her truth — and that she has such a strong support system to defend her!

Ch-ch-check out some other reactions from the Meghan Defense Squad (below):

Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are… I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond. https://t.co/451hrQB94r — angela harvey (@nationsfilm) March 3, 2021

My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love. But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site’s post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know. ???? — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 4, 2021

They be obsessed with Meghan… lol — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) March 3, 2021

And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview. To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2021

So lemme just get this straight. The palace were fine with all of Meghan’s “bullying” for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly. Seems like a legit claim. Maybe Andrew didn’t go to Pedo island with Epstein, maybe it was MEGHAN DRESSED AS HIM! — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) March 4, 2021

5 White Men discussing how Meghan Markle killed Khashoggi with her ear rings, bullied people like the Home Secretary, & has scared the living daylights out of the establishment without having said anything, yet Misogyny & Racism is a toxic mix pic.twitter.com/GsBwdIBLH8 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 3, 2021

“Omg Meghan bullied the staff at the palace” Okay but the monarchy has bullied most of the world and renamed that bullying “The Commonwealth” Let’s talk about it. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2021

Every other day there is a story about Meghan breathing, Meghan blinking, Meghan existing. Meanwhile in that same family there is a man who has been accused of raping minors, yet somehow he escapes the British Press’ daily persecutions. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) March 3, 2021

