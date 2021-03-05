SOURCE: Meghan Markle Suspected Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, & Camilla Of Leaking Stories About Her To The Press!

The countdown to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah is ON, and the behind the scenes drama with the Royal Family is only getting more intense!

As you’re probably aware, a conveniently-timed report dropped in The Times in the UK accusing Meg of bullying her staff — among other things — back when she was a senior royal. The actress hit back that the report was a “smear campaign,” and insiders believed the story was deliberate “retaliation” from Buckingham Palace because of the upcoming CBS tell-all.

We know the Sussexes’ problems with the British media are a big part of why they decided to leave the Royal Family. Plus, in a new teaser with Oprah, the 39-year-old suggested the monarchy had a hand in “perpetuating falsehoods” about the couple. So it might not come as a surprise that a new source for DailyMail.com said Meghan blamed Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles for leaking some of the negative stories about her to the press.

The insider specifically referenced a story about Prince William’s wife allegedly being left in tears following a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Archie’s parents wedding, which Meghan assumed must have come from Kate, Camilla or Charles’ households. They added that the Suits alum and her prince thought “that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them” while in Kensington Palace.

This new tidbit comes amidst the announcement of an investigation into claims of bullying, which palace insiders are indignant at having been called a “smear campaign.” A source from the palace told The Times that no one there was “peddling disinformation or conducting any kind of campaign ahead of the interview” and the allegations were “clearly not […] coming from us.” (But, um… where else would they be coming from???)

Another source told The Mirror:

“It is totally disingenuous, frankly ludicrous and wholly untrue to suggest anyone at the Palace has been peddling disinformation and has been briefing on these matters. There are far, far more important things going on right now than the circus surrounding a media appearance.”

We totally agree (especially with Prince Phillip still in the hospital), but if that were really true, how and why did the report get released, and why would it be investigated more than a year later? What seems “ludicrous” to us is that the Palace would pretend to be above the Sussex drama, when clearly everyone and their British mother has been up and arms about the Oprah interview. We mean, the timing of it all makes it pretty damn obvious!

Further, according to The Mirror, a group of at least 10 aides have rallied to join the investigation. (They call themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club,” per DailyMail.com.) A source revealed:

“A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.”

You mean to tell us that a whole group of grown adults is lining up to talk s**t on their former employers — that aren’t even members of the Royal Family anymore!!! — but no one actually cares enough to be “briefing” about the subject? We’re finding that very hard to believe.

Meanwhile, a source close to the expecting parents weighed in to The Telegraph:

“If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view. … If these emails and all of this was flying around at the time and they are only doing this because of the revelations in The Times then that speaks volumes.”

Plus, another insider told the outlet:

“If anyone wants to bring up a specific complaint or tensions and discuss where they came from that is fine. But the focus of the review will be on how it was handled.”

So basically, they’re not even investigating Harry and Meghan’s behavior… the investigation is ACTUALLY about whether claims of bullying were mishandled after being reported. And yet America’s newest royals are getting all the flack. Interesting!

On top of it all, DailyMail.com shared that the couple are under a lot of pressure to reschedule when the bombshell interview will air, based on Phillip’s ill health. But a source shared:

“There are a lot of people who are going to talk about this until the programme airs, but the programming and all the rest of it is ultimately up to CBS, we’re not involved in that side of things. As it stands, I don’t think there is any intention from the programme maker to change its air date.”

Yeah, we don’t see CBS backing out now, especially with all the drama basically acting as free publicity. When it comes to must-watch TV, the messier the better, right? We can’t imagine how much messier things will get before the Sunday premiere, but we have no doubt that it will!

