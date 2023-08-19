The Reason Meghan Markle Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry!

Is Meghan Markle trying to give everyone a sign her marriage with Prince Harry is on the rocks? Or are fans looking too much into her latest sighting?

ICYMI, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a rare candid picture with her friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

While many loved seeing Meghan in a casual photo hanging out with her pals, others couldn’t help but notice one thing. What is that? Her stunning three-stone engagement ring was missing and replaced with a random gold band! And of course, social media users were quick to think her marriage to Prince Harry is in trouble – especially since the two have been plagued with divorce rumors these past few weeks. However, an insider for Page Six previously shut down the split allegations, saying it was “literally made up.”

And while being seen out and about sans ring would further signal there’s trouble in paradise for the couple, that is not the case here. Because although her engagement ring is gone, she was still wearing a wedding band on that finger. If things were really on the rocks between them, she most likely would have ditched both pieces of jewelry. Just saying!

So what’s the real reason Meghan hasn’t been wearing her diamond sparkler? It’s simple – a source for Page Six said on Friday that it’s “being fixed” right now. So there you have it, folks! No marriage drama here, at least for now.

Ever since Prince Harry popped the question in 2017, the 42-year-old has altered the ring. He originally got down on one knee with a diamond from Botswana, a place the two visited together during their courtship, and two smaller stones from his mom Princess Diana’s collection. The Duke of Sussex told BBC at the time:

“The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together.”

Following the birth of their son Prince Archie, fans pointed out the yellow gold band was replaced with a thinner pavé setting. So who knows, perhaps, she’s getting it fixed and replaced with something else! Fans will have to keep an eye out to see if it looks different whenever Meghan starts wearing it again.

