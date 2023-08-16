Meghan Markle Makes Rare Instagram Appearance With Friends!

Meghan Markle is back on the ‘gram! At least, on her friend’s account, that is.

On Tuesday the Duchess of Sussex surprised her fans by showing up for a SUPER RARE candid pic with her friends. On the highbrowhippie Instagram account, the 42-year-old took a cheek-to-cheek selfie with her friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade. The photo was captioned:

“Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. missing sweet @sergenormant”

In the pics, Meghan is sporting some casual summer style — a black tank top and her hair pinned back away from her face. For a hot day in California, her outfit was super cute and practical.

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below)!

LOVE it!

Ever since the Duchess deleted her Instagram and lifestyle blog back in 2018, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, there have been slim pickings with her appearances on social media. We hardly ever get to see her so relaxed and just having fun with her girlfriends!

The two ladies not pictured in these birthday celebrations were Serge Normant — Meg’s friend and wedding hairstylist — as well as Kadi’s business partner and friend Myka Harris. Kadi’s birthday was back in July, whilst the Suits alum’s birthday was August 4, so this was some very much-needed girl time to celebrate their special days!

ICYMI, Meghan had a super fun birthday at Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour stop in El Lay — but her hubby couldn’t make it! The mom of two has certainly been getting to spend a lot of time with her friends as of late, because she was joined at the concert by her bestie Lucy Fraser, according to PageSix at the time. Attendees saw her jump up out of her chair and start singing You Belong With Me as Tay Tay introduced fans to the Fearless era of her sold-out show by saying “let’s go back to high school”.

How fun it must’ve been to party with a royal at a T-Swizzle concert!

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex sadly wasn’t in on all the birthday excitement, though. He was overseas in Asia for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition which happened in Tokyo. According to People, he was spotted at the Haneda Airport while his wife was dancing along with thousands of other Swifties at SoFi Stadium.

We still can’t help but wonder how Harry is going to celebrate (or already has celebrated?) Meghan’s birthday with her! She’s got all her friends down, now he’s up to bat! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

