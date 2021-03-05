Meghan Markle Thinks Pressure To Postpone Oprah Interview Is An Attempt To Keep Her 'Muzzled'

Nothing’s going to stop Meghan Markle’s truth from coming out this Sunday.

The announcement that Prince Harry and his wife would sit down with Oprah for an interview was seemingly met like a declaration of war by Buckingham Palace, which has fueled rumors that Meg “bullied” palace staff by announcing an investigation into her behavior. (Conveniently, this all came out the same week of the tell-all.)

Apparently, this wasn’t the first time the Royal Family tried to intimidate her out of speaking up — in a new snippet from the upcoming sit-down, the actress revealed the decision behind an interview with the broadcasting legend was out of her hands back when she was a senior royal. But now that she’s a private citizen who can do whatever she wants, “The Firm” seems to be attempting to shut down this interview by any means possible, including character assassination and some pretty strong guilt-tripping.

The latter has to do with Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip’s current hospitalization. He’s apparently in recovery, but sources say the royals are trying to use his ill health to pressure Archie’s parents into delaying the release of the tell-all. According to a source for DailyMail.com, the Suits alum isn’t having it.

They shared:

“Even if Meghan had the choice to postpone the Oprah special she said she wouldn’t because it has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Philip and that this is just an excuse by the palace to keep her muzzled.”

The insider added:

“Prince Harry has no say on the matter. What’s done is done. Meghan said now the whole world can see what she had to endure for months on end. No support whatsoever and now even across the pond, still no loyalty or support.”

For the record, neither of them really have any say in the matter at this point, considering the interview has been filmed and now rests in the hands of CBS executives who are probably thrilled with all the drama. An insider previously explained to Daily Mail:

“There are a lot of people who are going to talk about this until the programme airs, but the programming and all the rest of it is ultimately up to CBS, we’re not involved in that side of things. As it stands, I don’t think there is any intention from the programme maker to change its air date.”

In any case, the Sussexes, who are expecting their second child together, aren’t backing down in the face of these “bullying” reports, which their team labeled a “smear campaign.” The first source remarked:

“[Meghan] said these outrageous allegations confirm why she and Harry had to part ways and make it their mission to be a voice for the underdog.”

They went on:

“Meghan said not once did anyone from the Palace come to her defense when she was being shredded by the tabloids, but now all of a sudden it’s okay for those same people to talk to the media. She said it’s a double standard and not in a million years would Kate ever be treated this way. Meghan said she was singled out from day one.”

This is really the same old argument from back when the parents were still members of the monarchy. The difference is, now they’re no longer royals and they can handle the cruel tabloid attention however they want. And shouldn’t every adult in the public eye have that right?

The insider concluded:

“Meghan said she is beyond relieved and grateful that she can enjoy her pregnancy surrounded by love and support, unlike what she experienced behind the walls of the Palace.”

We’re relieved and happy for her as well — but we’re also sorry she still has to deal with this drama during what should be the joyful experience of her pregnancy. We hope this tell-all brings her the peace and liberation she desires.

