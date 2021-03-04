Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of 'Perpetuating Falsehoods' Against Her & Harry In NEW Oprah Interview Teaser

The royal drama is heating up to a near boiling point.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah hitting the airwaves in just a few days, tension with their family across the pond is increasing fast. In a pretty transparent move, The Times reported Meg had “bullied” staff at Buckingham Palace, which sanctimoniously announced they would be investigating the claims. Representatives for the Sussexes quickly denied the report and called it a “smear campaign.” And this is all BEFORE the interview has aired!

We can only imagine the worst is yet to come as more snippets from the sit-down are released. On Wednesday, a new clip (below) showed the broadcasting legend ask the Suits alum:

“How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Archie’s mum replied candidly:

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with the risk of losing things… there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Wow. Heartbreaking.

As you may know, the royal couple supposedly only agreed to the chat after it became clear that they would be losing their final ties to the monarchy — particularly Harry’s treasured military titles. But they were well aware of the risks that came with telling all.

Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, spoke with sources close to the Duke and Duchess about The Times report for Harper’s Bazaar. One friend said:

“Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting.”

Another shared:

“I hate to say it, but find me a woman of color in a senior position who has not been accused of being too angry, too scary, too whatever in the workplace. It’s sad that it’s happening, but I’m not surprised. These claims are so far from the woman I know.”

A third insider defended the actress from the specific accusations in the report, revealing:

“I know that Meg would feel awful if she knew that someone felt that way about working with her, but I also know that no one ever approached her about anything like this at all during that time. I have never known her to be anything but kind and considerate to her friends and colleagues.”

A close friend said the expecting parents felt the report was “a pre-emptive strike on their interview,” while another pal added that “nothing will stop them from sharing their truth.” One source stated:

“You can’t ignore the timing of this. This has been done to undermine her character or undermine the topics that they discuss on Sunday.”

Hmmm. It certainly seems that way, doesn’t it? We can only imagine what will happen once the whole interview is out. Not much longer now!

