Meghan Markle Accused Of Causing 'Damaging' Drama To Victoria & David Beckham's Relationship With Harry! Over WHAT?!

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry burning too many bridges?

It’s no secret the former working royals have been butting heads with the entire royal family for years now, but according to a wild new claim, when they were at their most insecure about media attention, they went after another royally famous couple!!

In Tom Bower’s bombshell new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between The Windsors, he claims that Meghan accused Victoria Beckham of “indiscretion” as media reports kept coming out about the Suits alum. It’s said she even got her hubby involved — destroying his friendship with David Beckham. Yikes!

According to the royal biographer, Meghan and Harry became “addicted” to the negative press coverage surrounding them. And there has been a LOT of that for their entire relationship! From what this guy’s been told, they would spend every night just scrolling through the media reports and social media comments. He wrote via The Mirror:

“Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

They weren’t just trying to stay caught up, he says, they were trying to figure out who all in their inner circle were ratting them out to the press. The book continued:

“Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism.”

As you can imagine, the fact that they were both so consumed by the online chatter just made the whole thing worse, Tom noted:

“Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.”

And they actually WENT AFTER one of their friends?! The author revealed that on top of Meghan’s hit list was none other than Victoria Beckham! Seriously?! He wrote:

“In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion.”

Poor Posh Spice!!

It’s claimed Meghan had her husband convinced the singer was the mole, and he called the Beckhams out on it — leading to a very damaging phone call. It’s unclear exactly when this little chit-chat occurred, but they reportedly had a falling out in 2020. Tom elaborated:

“Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”

Yeesh. That’s one way to destroy a friendship! And it makes us wonder, did he stand up for Meghan because he believed her, or was he afraid of the repercussions if he didn’t?!

If you didn’t know, the Beckhams have been close to both Prince William and Harry for years because of their work with The Football Association. The couple even attended both of their weddings!

According to Tom, the allegations were completely false, and now David and Harry’s friendship might as well be a deflated ball. According to The Sun, they even shared an “awkward encounter” at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last month. A source also told the outlet in 2020:

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David. He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”

That said, he doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against Her Majesty since he said in a speech at her celebration:

“For 70 years you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole Commonwealth. Thank you ma’am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent.”

So, is he #TeamWilliam these days? Or has this rift caused him to pull back from his royal friendships? We have so many more questions! But as of now, the Beckhams have not addressed the news claims. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

