Meghan Markle NOT Working With Dior -- Or ANY Fashion House -- Because Of Her 'Toxicity'?!

Welp. Looks like Meghan Markle won’t be the new face of Dior… or maybe ANY fashion house!

After reports that Dior was looking to tap the Duchess of Sussex to represent their brand in a potentially multimillion-dollar deal, the company has come out of the woodwork to deny wanting to partner with the Suits alum! A rep told WWD last week that they haven’t been in contact with the Archetypes podcast host AT ALL. So, there was no chance the rumors were true!

This means Meghan and Prince Harry really are about to be out of a LOT of money after ending their reported $20 million Spotify partnership and likely wrapping up their Netflix deal soon. Unfortunately for them, they might have a very challenging time finding someone else to pay them for, well, anything moving forward! Especially in the fashion industry!

Entertainment journalist Kinsey Schofield told Sky News Australia on Sunday:

“Dior has said no we’re not working with Meghan.”

Many others in the industry are also very hesitant to work with the actress, she continued:

“A stylist in LA said, ‘over my body would I connect Meghan with my high-profile couture clients.’”

Yikes!

The 41-year-old was once dubbed a “style icon” — and she even has a history of helping boost sales of the brands she wears. Back in 2018 when she was a working royal, she famously lent the brand Oroton a helping hand when she stepped out with one of their bags. The Australian company was filing for bankruptcy at the time, but she helped pull them out of the dire financial crisis, per Sky News. So, why aren’t more fashion houses running to get her support? If she’s really so influential, we’d think they’d all want to collab with her!

No surprise here, but it seems like her reputation is starting to get in the way of her business ventures. Kinsey suggested brands are steering clear of the couple because of the “toxicity associated with their brand.” Not a good sign!!

Elaborating, the reporter claimed many brands might be turned off by the Sussexes’ pattern of attacking those who have wronged them. Because “they can’t keep secrets,” the pair might never ink a brand ambassador deal for a fashion line, even though it seems like an obvious money grab, she explained:

“They’ll sit down with Oprah [Winfrey] and tear into you. If they don’t like what they do. Brands want to distance themselves because its guilt by association.”

Oof! That sucks!

The Archewell co-founders really shot themselves in the foot with all their negative royal talk! But it also can’t help that they’ve produced very little content amid their hefty Spotify and Netflix deals. Maybe some brands don’t think they’ll be worth the large price tag?? They’ve made it clear they’d rather cash in than work for the bag!

Interestingly, some royals have found success by representing luxury brands, including Lady Kitty Spencer. Harry’s cousin serves as a global brand ambassador for Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana, whom she was chosen to represent after wearing the brand to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. The model even appears in ads and has walked the runway for them! Check out an example (below)!

Amazing!

Before her, Lady Helen Taylor signed on with Armani in 1992 until 2009. So, it would be a natural next step for either Harry or Meghan — especially since they already have so many eyes on them every time they step out in public. They would be the first senior royals to sign a commercial endorsement deal with a clothing brand, too… but it doesn’t sound like they’re gonna get a chance to break that record. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

