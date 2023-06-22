Andy Cohen Blasts 'Insane Rumor' -- Assures Meghan Markle DID Interview Him For Archetypes!

Andy Cohen is weighing in on the latest Meghan Markle drama.

As Perezcious readers know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify last week, losing out on their reported $25 million partnership. At the time, an insider close to the royals told Variety it was their decision, as they wanted to move their Archewell Audio productions elsewhere — but Spotify sources claim execs were disappointed with what the couple were bringing to the table. Soon after, Spotify higher-up Bill Simmons weighed in on the situation on his own podcast, blasting them for being “lazy” and “grifters.” Ouch!

Related: Did Queen Camilla Just Shade The S**t Out Of Meghan?!

THEN, a shocking rumor came out that the now-canceled podcast was all a scam in the first place! Podnews claimed Monday that Meghan didn’t actually interview her own guests, and she later added in her own voice over to give the appearance of a conversation. Obviously INSANE if true.

However, Cohen, who was once a guest on the podcast, is now chiming in to clear things up — based on his actual experience.

In a Wednesday interview with Us Weekly, the 55-year-old set the record straight on the fake interview rumors, claiming Meghan did indeed interview him when he was on:

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.”

Man, we bet Meghan is breathing with a sigh of relief after hearing Andy vouch for her! The accusations of not faking interviews with guests was probably making it all the more difficult to find a new home for Archewell Audio.

Related: Meghan Could STILL Become The Highest-Paid Influencer After Losing Spotify Deal

Andy added that the 41-year-old was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed,” and “thoughtful” during their interview, which took place last year.

If you recall, the two chatted about how Meghan was interested in appearing on Watch What Happens Live back in the early 2010s as she was a big Bravo star, but the studio ultimately passed — which Andy called the “biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.” Ha!

He also shared in his Daddy Diaries book, which released earlier this year, that when he went back to listen to his Archetypes episode with Meghan, he was shocked to hear of her mixed feelings on the Real Housewives franchise, as she’d been a vocal fan in the past. He told Us Weekly that she didn’t ever tell him directly how she felt, but that he’d “love” to continue the conversation on WWHL.

That sure would be inneresting to see! We sure know Andy has LOTS of love to go ’round…

What do YOU think about Andy’s clarification, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS & New York Times/YouTube]