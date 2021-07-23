Meghan Markle’s Dad Wants To Take Her To COURT To See His Grandkids!?

The devil works hard, but Thomas Markle rushing to the press to talk about his daughter works much, much harder.

Here we are more than three years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and her father is still doing exactly what she begged him not to. It’s the same old routine every time: praise the royals, trash his daughter, and then complain that she doesn’t want him around. (We can’t imagine why!) This time, though, Thomas has added a new twist on his familiar spiel.

Speaking with Fox News from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, the 77-year-old announced:

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

Oh, brother. On top of everything else, he now wants to take his daughter to court?! This man is not getting any closer to reconciling with the Suits alum.

BTW, if it wasn’t already clear that Thomas is full of hot air, there’s no grounds for a grandfather to sue for visitation, at least not in this case. According to the official website of the Judicial Branch of California, grandparents generally can’t file for visitation if the parents are still together.

Even if he COULD file for visitation, the court would have to “Find that there was a pre-existing relationship between grandparent and grandchild that has ‘engendered a bond,'” and sadly, he has never had a relationship with either Archie or Lili. And he has no one to blame for that but himself.

Weirdly, Thomas also used this round of airtime to say:

“I’d like to ask Her Majesty the Queen, the British family, the Royal Family, to allow Lili to receive her baptism, and first christening, at the Queen’s church. We shouldn’t be punishing her for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior.”

Umm, okay. We’re sure Queen Elizabeth will take those words to heart. But it’s obviously up to the Sussexes to decide about that sort of thing for their kids — and we doubt they even want a royal baptism, considering they CHOSE to leave royalty behind.

He added:

“Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

We can agree that children shouldn’t be pawns… but these babies will be growing up in relative comfort in California. Even if Prince Charles doesn’t grant them royal titles (or a royal baptism…) they’re going to be just fine.

Of course, Thomas couldn’t help taking a jab at the father of his grandchildren, commenting on the military vet’s new memoir:

“Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell. After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell.”

Thomas is really the wrong guy to weigh in on when someone doesn’t have “more to tell.” We can’t imagine what brings him in front of the camera time and time again when the obvious first step to healing his relationship with Meghan is to STOP doing all these interviews.

Our heart goes out to her, and we hope she’s able to tune out all this noise and enjoy her new baby!

