Meghan Markle Wrote A Children's Book Inspired By Prince Harry & Baby Archie -- LOOK!

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex announced she wrote a children’s book called The Bench, inspired by the bond between Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison!

The 38-year-old said the story stemmed from a poem she had written for the Duke on Father’s Day, a month after their son was born, and will explore the “special bond between father and son” as “seen through a mother’s eyes.” Meg’s profound words are paired with illustrations by bestselling California artist Christian Robinson, who was brought up by his grandmother in a one-bedroom flat also shared with his brother, two cousins, and aunt.

The Suits alum said she wanted the story to be told through an “inclusive lens” and feature a “diverse group of father and sons” — but, of course, there is most definitely a reference to the Prince and Master. The book features an illustration of a red-headed soldier wearing an American-style Army cap while holding his young son as a woman watches on crying from a window: a clear nod to Meg, and also Harry, who served in Afghanistan with the Blues and Royals.

The words on this page read:

“This is your bench, Where life begins, For you and our son our baby, our kin.”

Another image shows a father with his baby boy sleeping on a lounge chair outside. The text reads:

“From here you will rest, see the growth of our boy.”

The royal, who went by the pen name “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” explained the project more in a statement, sharing:

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Sounds like quite the read! Fans can get their hands on Meg’s debut children’s book for $18.99, or buy the audiobook — which the star will narrate herself — for just $4.99! What do U think about Meghan’s latest venture, Perezcious readers?? Ch-ch-check out more illustrations (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

