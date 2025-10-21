Meghan Markle 'Gearing Up To Be Angry' If Taylor Swift Doesn't Invite Her To Wedding -- Even Though They Aren't Friends!

Meghan Markle may have long ago left the royal family behind, but the dramz is still firmly packed in her designer luggage!

Word on the Hollywood streets (and by “word,” we mean very chatty insiders… LOLz!) is that the Duchess of Sussex is absolutely LOSING IT over the possibility (er, probability?!) that she might be snubbed from Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated wedding to Travis Kelce.

Let’s face it: this wedding is going to be the Met Gala of matrimony… and Meghan is apparently ready to spiral if she doesn’t get a golden ticket.

See, according to Radar Online, even despite double-tapping the pop superstar’s ultra-curated engagement post — yes, the one with the flowers, the garden, the glowy lighting, and the cute caption about gym teachers and English majors — behind closed palace Montecito doors, Meghan was reportedly fuming.

A source said told the outlet that Meghan was pissed that the engagement happened on the same day as the second season of With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix — and amid a new drop from her lifestyle brand, As Ever. That echoed things we’ve heard in the recent past, claiming Meghan was “livid” that Swift’s engagement drowned out all of the product pushes Prince Harry‘s wife was hoping to accomplish. The insider explained about Meghan:

“She was furious. She had been working for months to relaunch herself as the queen of lifestyle and empowerment, and then Taylor casually drops the biggest celebrity news of the year. Meghan was raging behind closed doors that her headlines were ‘stolen’ by the singer — but she still liked Taylor’s post to look gracious. It was through gritted teeth, no question.”

Oof. If that’s legit… that’s truly next-level passive-aggressive scrolling.

And yet it gets juicier! According to other insiders, Meghan is already spiraling about potentially not being invited to the wedding of the decade. Taylor marrying the NFL’s golden boy is the kind of spectacle you only get once in a generation, and for Meghan — who has been trying so hard to plant her flag on the A-list hilltop — not getting that invite would be a catastrophe.

An insider explained:

“She’s desperate to be there — this is the kind of event that cements your place in the A-list hierarchy. If she’s snubbed, she’ll take it as a personal insult. She’s already saying it would be ‘a shame’ if certain people tried to keep her out, which is Meghan-speak for she’s gearing up to be angry.”

Ah, the sweet scent of preemptive fury. Ha!!

And let’s talk receipts, because this, er, friendship is looking a little… one-sided. Meghan did attend Taylor’s Eras Tour in El Lay, and even sent her a handwritten note afterwards. But across the pond, Tay was busy taking selfies with Prince William and his adorable heirs backstage after shows in London, which (you guessed it!) did not sit well with the ex-royal-influencer.

A royal insider explained:

“That hurt Meghan. Taylor took selfies with William and the kids, and Meghan felt like she was being deliberately frozen out. She sees Taylor as both an ally and a rival.”

An ally and a rival? Girl, come on…

Meanwhile, while Taylor’s engagement broke the internet, Meghan’s Netflix series quietly crashed out. Critics called it predictable and dull — not exactly the triumphant return Meghan had envisioned while mixing lemon glaze. But publicly, she’s keeping that duchess grin frozen in place.

Of Meghan’s rep, Taylor’s wedding, and everything else, that outlet’s royal insider concluded:

“[Meghan]’s said all the right things in public and private. But privately, she’s counting the days until the wedding guest list comes out. She wants that invite — she needs it. Missing out on the biggest celebrity event of the decade would be a nightmare for her image.”

Oof.

Stay tuned, because if that invite doesn’t come… it sounds like Meghan is supposedly going to unleash a royal meltdown for the ages. Maybe.

Reactions, y’all?? Do U buy this report, or nah?! Share your takes in the comments (below)…

