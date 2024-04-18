Meghan Markle's New Jam Boosts Sales... For King Charles' Competing Product! Ouch!

Meghan Markle just soft-launched her first American Riviera Orchard product — only for it to totally help out a competitor!

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex’s friends started posting pictures of her new strawberry jam, which will seemingly be her lifestyle brand’s first product. But because it’s not available for sale yet — or maybe her royal haters are just trying to be super petty — focus has now turned to… King Charles III‘s brand!

Yes, apparently His Majesty also sells jars of jam, apparently it’s a thing with royal and royal-adjacent folk! LOLz! And following the hype for Meg’s product, the King’s own strawberry preserves brand has SOLD OUT. Damn! She is gonna be so jelly!

The timing cannot be a coincidence here! Just days after the first look at the Suits alum’s food product, people rushed over to the monarch’s online shop to snatch up his Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve. The product was “sold out” as of Wednesday, according to DailyMail.com, which noted the sweet treat was quickly restocked and back up for sale the next day, going for £6.95 per jar — that’s $8.65 US. Fancy stuff! And as of this writing, the online store lists the jam as out of stock AGAIN! So business is really booming for the King right now! Finally, something good has come from this royal feud, we guess? LOLz!

If you didn’t know, the monarch began selling products from the Duchy of Cornwall estate as the Prince of Wales back in the ’90s when he founded the organic food and drink company, Duchy Originals. He’s continued to sell products from the gardens at his private home, Highgrove House, and online with part of the proceeds going to The King’s Foundation. In 2010, he added jams to his Highgrove store. So, this wasn’t his daughter-in-law’s most original idea!

While he sells many other jam flavors, including marmalade, rhubarb and ginger, raspberry and blackberry, and English damson, it was the strawberry that saw the most notable rise in sales! That’s when you know fans are trying to send a message. Oof! More like English damn, son!

As Meghan’s company develops, it’ll be interesting to see how her products line up with Charles’ brand! Hopefully, she doesn’t take too much inspiration from him or she’s bound to be looking at a ton of backlash! See the comparison between the companies right now (below):

And here’s what we’ve seen from American Riviera Orchard so far:

