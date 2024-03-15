Meghan Markle Filming A Cooking Show For Netflix: REPORT

Meghan Markle is really on her way to becoming the next Martha Stewart!

After launching her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, DailyMail.com has heard from sources who confirmed she has a new Netflix show in the works that will “tie in” with her new “lifestyle and cooking brand.” An insider explained that “Meghan is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks.” Another source revealed on Friday:

“The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog etc.”

Part of the launch included a promo video featuring shots of the actress cooking, picking flowers, and posing in a gown, so she’s clearly ready to be back in front of the camera and teasing this trajectory already!

By the way, rumors of this show have been swirling for a while now. Last month, a confidant told Page Six that the Suits alum was working on a revamped company similar to her former blog, The Tig. She’s supposedly been grinding away on the project for “over a year” with hopes of trying to “take on” the likes of Martha, Ina Garten, Joanna Gaines, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The TV project will also be the Archetypes host’s last-ditch effort to make use of her deal with the streamer as sources don’t think it’ll be renewed. So, whatever show comes out likely won’t go more than one season unless it’s some smash hit or gets picked up by another network. That said, it could certainly help raise awareness and excitement for her website.

It’ll be inneresting to see how this plays out and if an audience will accept her as a lifestyle guru or not! Thoughts? Will you watch this show? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Martha Stewart/YouTube]