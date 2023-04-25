Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex Of Baby No. 2 Amid 'F**k Teachers' Backlash

Meghan Trainor is hoping to distract her haters with a bit of good news!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Mother singer and her husband Daryl Sabara revealed the sex of their second child!

During the episode, the Since U Been Gone vocalist recalled how the couple did a gender reveal for their first child, Riley, two years ago while appearing on the talk show. Lucky for her, the pair then decided to do the same thing this time! After some teasing around with Kelly and her team, a video of their 2-year-old son played on-screen, revealing they’re having…

A boy!

Aw! Kelly gushed:

“I love that Riley did it!”

A very sweet moment! So exciting for the family!

That said, we can’t help but notice the timing! Last week, the pop star was slammed with criticism for saying “f**k teachers” on the latest episode of her Workin’ On It podcast. She finally apologized over the weekend, claiming she merely got “fired up” while talking about how “sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.” Nothing like a little PR spin to hopefully get over this drama! Ch-ch-check out the reveal (below)!

Congrats to the couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think of this timing (below)!

