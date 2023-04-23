Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Saying ‘F**k Teachers’ On Her Podcast

Meghan Trainor’s recent comments about teachers landed her in some hot water!

What happened? Well, social media personality Trisha Paytas joined the 29-year-old singer and her brother Ryan Trainer on their podcast called Workin’ On It to talk about parenthood. During the conversation on Wednesday, Meghan revealed that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, planned to homeschool their children due to the epidemic of mass shootings in schools across America:

“We’re homeschooling our kids. Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, f**k all that.”

Trisha agreed with the All About That Bass songstress, adding that they are concerned about bullying from other kids or teachers. That’s when Meghan chimed in to say:

“F**k teachers, dude.”

Yeah… Not cool. Her comment quickly sparked backlash on social media, with many people expressing disappointment in Meghan. They wrote on Twitter:

“Meghan Trainor won’t send her kids to school because of the rising gun violence. Fair point. But… before cussing teachers, did she consider that teachers go to school every day, willing to sacrifice their own lives for kids like hers? But ya know…f*** teachers, right?” “Hearing @Meghan_Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don’t have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids,” “Meghan Trainor’s comments about teachers makes me sad. We get the short end of the stick all. the. time. We are underpaid, undervalued, and so severely under appreciated. It just really sucks to see celebrities [s**t] on us too.” “no because meghan trainor saying fuck teachers is so gross???? like i genuinely have no words.” “There are obviously bad teachers. There are bad people in every profession. So it would be cool if @Meghan_Trainor could clarify what she meant by saying “f**k teachers” at a time when we’re going through hell already”

One TikToker named @galsgotmoxie perfectly summed up why her remark was very hurtful to so many people, saying in a viral response video about what’s been like to teach during and post-pandemic:

“We’re entering a time where teachers are facing head-on the emotional toll the pandemic took on these kids. And we’re seeing behaviors that we’re not taught how to deal with. They’re not behaviors we saw growing up either. I have experienced teachers who have taught for decades coming to me and saying to me that teaching has never been so difficult as it is right now.”

She continued:

“And now, Meghan’s right. Parents do send their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks and who do you think is expected to use their body as a shield during the moments when those backpacks are necessary? It’s the teachers. This tells me you know it’s bad Meghan – bad enough you’re willing to use your money and resources to try and avoid it. Meanwhile, people like me and those who can’t afford to get out of public school are working and just doing our best to make it the best we possibly can. Educators have been through a lot recently, so to hear such a mean, out-of-touch take with such a big platform is really disappointing. Teachers do not need any more hate and misunderstanding thrown their way with your words”

Well said. You can see the entire video (below):

And now, Meghan is addressing her comments and offering up an apology. She took to TikTok on Sunday to say:

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.

The Grammy winner then claimed Trisha’s story made her feel angry at the time because she and Daryl were bullied by educators in the past, which is why she made the comment on the podcast:

“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

Meghan also took a moment to thank @galsgotmoxie for her explanation, writing in the caption:

“@galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you. Let’s work to make schools a better place together”

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together ♬ original sound – Meghan Trainor

Glad to see Meghan taking accountability and clarifying her words. What are your thoughts on the controversy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

