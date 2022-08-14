Is Melissa Gorga Leaving RHONJ After Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama?! She Says…

Melissa Gorga is not saying goodbye to Bravo any time soon!

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to address speculation that she is leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey after she and her husband, Joe Gorga, opened up about their strained relationship with Teresa Giudice. While she may have beef with her sister-in-law right now (and it would most likely make Teresa very happy), Melissa made it clear to her followers that the couple “have no plans” on exiting the franchise. She said:

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving. #RHONJ.”

Phew!

As Real Housewives fans may know, Teresa tied the knot with Luis Ruelas last weekend at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. And while many members of the RHONJ cast and other Bravolebrities were among the over 200 guests who witnessed them exchange vows, two people were not present for the big day: the Gorgas.

Some fans were very shocked that the two skipped out on the ceremony despite being invited. But according to Melissa and Joe, they have a “laundry list” of reasons for snubbing the big day at the last minute – noting on her On Display podcast that “something that went down at the finale of filming the Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

While the designer did not go into the details about what transpired in the finale episode, sources told Page Six that an explosive argument broke out over a rumor about Melissa kissing a guy named Nick Barrotta while out in New York City a few years ago. The bombshell apparently was brought up when the cast was taping the season 13 finale by Jennifer Aydin after she and Teresa heard about it from Margaret Josephs’ frenemy Laura Marasca Jensen during a lunch hang. As for why they are mad at Teresa? Well, they believe she had something to do with the rumor getting out on the show.

Sooo much drama! As Melissa puts it on the podcast:

“There was plenty of reason for Joe and I to say it would be very strange — including everyone in that room, by the way — to look at Joe and I to say, like, ‘Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day.’ It would be strange.”

It’ll be inneresting to see how their feud with Teresa plays out on RHONJ! Are you surprised Melissa won’t be leaving the show, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]