Luis Ruelas Responds To Rumor Teresa Giudice Sent Melissa & Joe Gorga A BILL After Skipping Wedding!

Teresa Giudice’s new hubby, Luis Ruelas, is clapping back at rumors they sent an itemized bill to Joe and Melissa Gorga after they RSVP’d but didn’t show up to their very lavish nuptials over the weekend!

After the couple tied the knot on Saturday, Radar Online first reported that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and businessman BILLED her brother and sister-in-law for skipping out on the festivities. According to a source who spoke to the outlet on Monday, the newlyweds specifically charged the no-shows for the food they ultimately weren’t in attendance to eat, explaining:

“Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It’s rude to say ‘yes,’ and then change your mind in the 11th hour. This stuff isn’t refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn’t even send her a gift.”

It’s definitely rude — but is an itemized bill really necessary? Especially when you’re not on much of a budget anyway? Teresa’s hair alone cost $10K! Kinda makes the whole thing seem petty AF! Just saying!

Turns out, Teresa’s new man has heard the rumors and wants to nip them in the bud before people start getting the wrong idea! On Wednesday, a fan account reposted a tweet from Real Housewives star and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin on Instagram. In the message, she denied the rumors on behalf of her friends, writing:

“I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts.”

The IG post (HERE) made it onto Luis’ feed and he decided to refute the rumors, too! He argued:

“We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed ”

Very cordial!

As Perezcious readers know, the family members have been feuding for quite some time. In fact, it probably wasn’t even a surprise to Teresa and Luis that they didn’t turn up — their relatives never seemed set on attending anyway! A source told Page Six on Friday (a day before the vows!) that Joe and Melissa “were invited” but wouldn’t be showing up. Why not? The insider dished:

“There was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.”

Hmm… Joe similarly teased the issue on his Instagram Stories the same day, writing:

“BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY”

Oof!

These poor siblings just can’t seem to get on the same page lately. Sad that even a wedding couldn’t pull them together. But if things are really as bad as it sounds, maybe that was ultimately for the better. Nobody wants to deal with drama on their wedding day!

Teresa and Joe’s issues have been captured on RHONJ over the years, including during the season 12 reunion in May when Joe stormed off set amid an argument with his sis. Seems like we can expect more of the feud to come! At least things didn’t get even more heated with a bill. LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

