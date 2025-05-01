Men Are Coming To Participate... In A VERY Real Sperm Race!

Put down the soccer balls, put down the basketballs, and put down the footballs… Sporting just welcomed two new balls — and they’re completely man-made!

Young men came in DROVES over the weekend — literally — to watch sporting’s newest must-see: sperm racing! We’re not kidding! The first-ever sperm race was put on in Los Angeles on Friday by 17-year-old student and entrepreneur Eric Zhu. But it has NOTHING to do with porn or the adult entertainment industry… It’s all about starting a conversation around male fertility!

Zhu gathered a whole lot of funding and four fierce competitors to put their little swimmers to the test! In an interview with ABC7, Zhu explained:

“The general public doesn’t talk about it, because it’s so taboo. It’s always been associated with adult entertainment or something that’s degenerate. What we want to do is make it more of like a sport, a different type of entertainment, but more of, like, optimizing biomarkers.”

Each participating young man, picked from dozens of contenders, was reportedly given money to train physically, mentally, and dietarily for the race in the weeks leading up to it. A Sperm Racing Professional Sperm Analysis Kit is used to track concentration, motility, progressive motility, motile sperm concentration, and progressive motile sperm concentration, according to the Sperm Racing website.

Then the sperms are tracked live through a microscopic racetrack that mimics the reproductive system to see whose swimmers cross the finish line first. Seriously! Attendee Joshua Gabbay told the news crew:

“When you really think about it, we all won our own individual sperm races to get onto this planet, so it’s only fit that we make it a format that we can all watch and enjoy.”

Ty Dolla $ign was even there to perform — you know, musically. He wasn’t part of the race. Hah! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

How Sperm Racing Works (1/6): pic.twitter.com/S9fqYqWKPW — Sperm Racing (@spermracing) April 30, 2025

It’s safe to say they came, they saw, and they conquered! LOLz!

What are your thoughts on sperm racing, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

