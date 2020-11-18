Michael B. Jordan Is FINALLY Named People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Guess 2020 isn’t complete trash after all!

On Tuesday, Michael B. Jordan was officially named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, and it feels like things are finally making sense this year! The Creed star obviously lived up to his new title for the cover, looking as jaw-droppingly gorgeous as ever.

Just ch-ch-check out the issue (below)!

This is loooooong overdue!

Of course, the 33-year-old actor, who is currently single, is as excited as we are over being named the “Sexiest Man Alive.” He told the glossy:

“It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

John Legend was last year’s crowned star and Idris Elba the year before, so he’s certainly in good company!!

And Michael’s brood now has bragging rights, too! He spilled the women in his family “are definitely proud of this one,”saying:

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

We’re not even related to him and we’ll be saving a very special place for this issue… Hear more from the sexy Newark native in another chat with the outlet AND a socially-distanced interview with Jimmy Kimmel (below):

