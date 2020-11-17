Ariana Grande's Sex-Obsessed 34+35 Video Would Make Austin Powers Blush! WATCH!

Ariana Grande‘s latest visuals are here — and they are quite groovy if we do say so ourselves!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old songstress officially debuted the music video for 34+35, marking the second single release from of her latest studio album, Positions. Directed by industry veteran Director X (think Drake, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, and more), the sultry three-and-a-half-minute clip follows Ari around a laboratory as she works hard to create the perfect fembot lover!

Grande really brings the retro vibes as she and her group of scientists dance around in purple babydoll dresses. They’re presumably getting all glammed up for some action as the song title suggests!!

For those who still haven’t caught on, allow us to add it up for you with Ari’s lyrics at the end of the track:

“Can you stay up all night? / F**k me ’til the daylight /Thirty-four, thirty-five (yuh, yuh, yuh)

Means I wanna sixty-nine with ya (no s**t) / (Math class, never was good)”

Okay, gurl!! No need for a calculator now, ha! Now that you’re up to speed, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Very subtle approach to a sexy concept, isn’t it? Tell us what you thought about it in the comments, Perezcious readers!

