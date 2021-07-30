Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Saturday Night Live

​​Twitter Is BASHING Michael Che After He Shared A Sexual Assault Joke & Other Awful Things About Simone Biles

michael che, simone biles : comedian faces backlash on twitter for rape joke and other awful commentary on simone biles
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]
Michael Che is in hot water, and deservedly so.

The “Weekend Update” anchor is facing serious backlash for comments he made — and jokes he promoted — about Simone Biles. ICYMI, the renowned gymnast bowed out several Olympics events after a psychological block made it dangerous for her to compete. While her decision was celebrated by many as an act of necessary self care, certain spectators have criticized or ridiculed her for quitting.

Related: Che Apologizes After SNL Sketch He Wrote Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

The Saturday Night Live star is apparently among the latter group because he posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday:

“man, I wanna make fun of simone biles. … i got like 3 minutes of simone biles jokes in my head. im going to the [Comedy Cellar] tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, im choosing violence.”

The comedian went on to post some jokes from his followers’ DMs, including one particularly disgusting reference to Simone’s (and hundreds of other women’s) sexual abuser, Larry Nassar. (Extra trigger warning here for how vile this joke is.)

The DM read:

“Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure”

Adding his own approving commentary, Che wrote:

“goddamn, thats rough. absolutely tasteless. 9/10”

Wow. Not only did he publish a joke about sexual abuse on his HUGE platform, he awarded it a 9/10. Actually, “tasteless” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Over on Twitter, the fury towards the Daily Show alum was immediate. He began trending because of the backlash, with users commenting:

“Michael Che – and all of these tacky ass clowns who call themselves comedians need to keep Simone’s name out their damb [sic] mouths.”

“Yes @nbcsnl @nbc is on hiatus, but doesn’t Michael Che have an @HBO deal too? It’d be a great time to act on all the big talk of listening to Black women, and drop that talent-free wastrel who constantly maligns us. We have receipts for years but this latest stunt is inexcusable.”

“Michael Che comes for people he thinks he can get away with dunking on. Trans women, Black women, sexual assault survivors. Judging by his flimsy ‘I got hacked’ defense, it seems he had no idea how beloved Simone Biles is, or just how messed up it is to share a Larry Nasser joke.”

Yep, Che then claimed to be “hacked” on IG — which seemed like less of a genuine excuse (nobody doubts the foul commentary was truly him) than another shallow joke. He wrote:

“mannnnn, i got hacked today. can’t believe they got me. yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. S’all good now i changed my password and everything..
anyway,
yall hear about dababy tho..? that’s crazy. iight see yall at church. Imma get there early.”

Related: Justin Bieber & Other Celebs Who SUPPORTED Simone After Her Withdrawal

We wouldn’t really find any jokes about Simone’s situation funny right now, but we can’t imagine how hateful you’d have to be to bring her abuser’s name into it. And how ironic that the 38-year-old, who is well known for incessantly harassing his own critics, decided to dunk on the 24-year-old athlete who is facing more pressure than any of us could fathom in a sport that enabled her sexual abuse. What a brave and noble endeavor he’s taken on! That’s comedy at it’s finest: shining a light on societal ills like “young women making choices for their own health and safety.” Heroic!

We don’t know if Che will face any consequences for his words beyond internet backlash. (His HBO Max series, That Damn Michael Che, was just renewed last week.) We hope he learns something from this experience, but considering his cowardly move of pretending to be hacked and then wiping his entire Instagram, we’re not holding our breath.

See some more of the Twitter criticism (below):

[Image via Derrick Salters/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2021 08:02am PDT

Share This