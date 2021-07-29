Justin Bieber & Other Celebs Support Simone Biles After She Withdrew From Olympics All-Around Competition

The world has Simone Biles’ back.

Sure, it was a little disappointing not to see the greatest gymnast of all time compete in the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. And there were definitely some haters who had a problem with the athlete’s decision to step back for her mental health. But there were many more voices supporting Simone and celebrating her choice to put her mind and body first.

One of those fans was Justin Bieber, who posted a lovely supportive message on Instagram on Wednesday. He wrote:

“nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as

– what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.

Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.”

On a personal note, the singer added:

“People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles”

Biebs was joined by lots of other celebs in giving the 24-year-old a shout-out. Her other supporters included Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen, Kerry Washington, and Michelle Obama, among others.

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault… stayed and cheered on her teammates… got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! ???? — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

It takes the strength, power and bravery of a CHAMPION to put your health first. @Simone_Biles, we love you. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wp6CJE4a4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 27, 2021

We love you @Simone_Biles !!! ???????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 27, 2021

God I love a woman who will abandon the world's expectations before she'll ever abandon herself. Simone Biles is a goddamn cheetah and I'm in her corner forever. — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) July 28, 2021

I recommend … speaking up. Speaking your truth and asking for help. @naomiosaka and #simonebiles you are both incredible athletes. 2 of the best in your field. But first … you are people who feel. You are an inspiration not just for your generation but mine too. pic.twitter.com/zeVdlY9I8Q — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 29, 2021

Some of her loudest supporters were fellow athletes, Olympians, and gymnasts, a group which notably included Dominique Mocenau, a member of the gold medalist “Magnificent Seven” squad who was gravely injured during the 1996 games. Sharing a clip of her traumatic fall, Mocenau tweeted:

“I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health — ‘a say’ I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.”

In our sport, we essentially dive into a pool w/ no water. When you lose your ability to find the ground—which appears to be part of @Simone_Biles decision—-the consequences can be catastrophic. She made the right decision for the team & herself. @bisping — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) July 28, 2021

Just a friendly reminder: Olympic athletes are human & they’re doing the best they can. It’s REALLY hard to peak at the right moment & do the routine of your life under such pressure. Really hard. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 26, 2021

Jordan Chiles on how much Simone Biles means to her and Team USA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P9vEhLZ4Ig — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021

I’ve loved watching you over the years, you have a lot to be proud of! Your accomplishments will always be yours, & even better than that you have so much life/happy times ahead of you beyond gymnastics❤️ — Carly Patterson (@CarlyPatterson) July 29, 2021

In response to all the well wishes, Simone herself took to Twitter to say:

“the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. “

Wow. We can’t imagine the pressure she has lived under that led her to feeling this way. Much like fellow Olympian Naomi Osaka, Simone is a trailblazer for listening to and understanding her body’s needs and prioritizing her mental health. Seeing how much support she has received in her decisions, we hope it marks a cultural shift in how we approach self care.

