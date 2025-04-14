Mickey Rourke Claims He’s ‘Ashamed’ After Getting Kicked Off Celebrity Big Brother UK -- This Apology Is SO WEAK!

Mickey Rourke says he’s sorry about rocking the boat on Celebrity Big Brother UK… Too little, too late, guy!

The controversial actor got booted off the reality TV show over the weekend after his problematic behavior came to a head. During Sunday’s episode, The Wrestler star got in housemate Chris Hughes’ face and called him a “c**t” during a heated disagreement. You can watch the shocking clip (below):

Sneak Peek ????‍☠️ Big Brother takes control of the ship after Mickey gets heated with his crew mate #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/a727ekeoy8 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 13, 2025

This, mixed with all the homophobic language he hurled JoJo Siwa’s way, proved to be a breaking point for the network. They announced his eviction on Sunday, saying:

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.”

Oof!

After BBUK informed him he’d no longer have a place on the show, he began his apology tour. See if this moves the needle for you, but we’re not convinced… But he said:

“I did wrong. I apologize. I’m sorry. I stepped over the line. I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life. And I wish I would have had better self-control. I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there.”

Is he really?? Obviously we want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he was already warned about his behavior once! Not to mention it’s not just a “temper” issue. Plenty of people lose their temper on this show, they don’t give you enough sleep or privacy, it’s a boiler room on purpose. The issue is what he said… which we’re not sure he ever did actually apologize for.

He added in the diary room:

“I blame myself. I know it was my bad. I got a short fuse, and I know I upset a lot of people out there. I’m sorry for that. I’m ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line. I did wrong. I guess I can say I’m a work in progress.”

Yep, still no apology to the LGBTQ community or anything like that. So we guess not worried about the content of what he said…

What do YOU make of Mickey’s dramatic exit, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

