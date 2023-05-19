Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Rare Comment About Relationship

Miley Cyrus is giving us a little more insight on her love life!

While speaking with British Vogue on Thursday, the 30-year-old singer opened up a little more about her very private relationship with Liily drummer Maxx Morando. In her June 2023 cover story — her first for British Vogue — she told the story of how she and the 24-year-old met:

“We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

Ha! True!

Good thing he was braced — you’d hate to think someone set him up and suddenly he was face to face with THE Miley Cyrus! Someone has to prepare themselves for something like that! LOLz!

We still can’t believe they met on a blind date! It seems like all went well, though, as the couple have been going strong since 2021!

The first time she ever hinted about having a new man in her life after her messy divorce from Liam Hemsworth was way back in September of 2021, when she told Vogue her unnamed new boyfriend was one of her “favorite emerging artists.” The Flowers songstress finally didn’t make her relationship with the artist public until January of last year when a source dished to E! the couple had made it official:

“She’s happily dating Maxx. It’s official between them.”

At the time, she’d already been linked to him for a while. And if you’re wondering, no, their six year age gap is not a problem for them. Sources claimed their connection came “naturally” and began with art:

“They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.”

He even spent some time traveling to keep up with his lady, staying nearby when she and Pete Davidson hosted NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special in 2021, according to another insider:

“He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year’s Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them. They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night.”

Aww!

Since then, they’ve kept their relationship super private, only making small posts and appearances here and there. In March when the Wrecking Ball singer released her new album Endless Summer Vacation, Maxx made a post proudly announcing he’d produced a couple songs on the record — including Handstand and Violet Chemistry.

You can see that post (below):

With a love that’s super private and also bleeds over into their creative personalities, it seems like a dream come true for Miley after her last relationship! We’re so happy for them!

